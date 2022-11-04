FIH Hockey World Cup: Belgium, Netherlands to co-host in 2026

Belgium and the Netherlands will jointly host the men’s and women’s FIH Hockey World Cups in 2026, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Thursday.

The two FIH hockey World Cups will take place simultaneously in July or August 2026 in Amsterdam/Amstelveen in the Netherlands and Wavre in Belgium. Both the women’s and men’s teams will play at both venues.

The FIH also proposed the match schedule with at least one host team - Belgium or the Netherlands - playing each day during the group stages to ensure better turnouts at stadiums.

Further, the FIH board announced that the winners of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons will directly qualify for the FIH World Cup 2026. If the 2024-25 Pro League winner has already qualified previously, the runner-up will be awarded the direct qualification.

The Netherlands are the defending champions at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. They beat Argentina in the hockey World Cup 2022 final in Terrassa, Spain. The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 was jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain.

Meanwhile, India will be hosting the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 from January 13 to 29. The matches will be played in the Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Belgium are the defending champions.