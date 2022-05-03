FIH Hockey rankings: Indian women rise to best-ever seventh, men gain a place to third

The Indian women’s hockey team jumped two places to a best-ever seventh in the latest FIH Hockey Rankings published on Monday. The Indian men’s hockey team, too, moved up a spot to third to equal their best-ever position.

The surge in rankings follows some commendable performances, by both the Indian men and women, in FIH Pro League hockey.

On their debut campaign, Indian women currently top the FIH Pro League table with 22 points from eight matches.

Of their four wins this season, Indian women beat reigning Olympic and world champions the Netherlands 2-1 last month. In the second fixture of the double header in Bhubaneswar, India held the Dutchwomen 1-1 at regulation time but went down 3-1 in the shootout.

The two results aided India’s climb up to seventh in the latest rankings, bettering their previous best of ninth achieved after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Netherlands continue to top the women’s hockey rankings despite their loss to India while Argentina and Australia are second and third, respectively.

England (4), Germany (5), Spain (6), India (7), Belgium (8), New Zealand (9) and Japan (10) complete the top 10.

In the men’s section, India climbed a place to reclaim the third spot – their best-ever ranking which they first achieved after their historic bronze medal win at Tokyo 2020.

Manpreet Singh and Co. had slipped to fourth for a few weeks but leapfrogged the Netherlands in the latest hockey rankings to get back into the top three. Three wins and a draw over England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped the Indian men’s team’s cause.

Like the women, the Indian men’s team, too, currently top the FIH Pro League table with 27 points from 12 matches played.

Australia stayed atop the men's hockey rankings after a successful four-match Test series against Malaysia while Belgium are second.

India (3), Netherlands (4), Germany (5), Argentina (6), England (7), New Zealand (8), France (9) and Spain (10) complete the top 10 in men’s rankings.