FIH Hockey rankings: Indian women achieve best-ever sixth, men drop to fourth

The Indian women’s hockey team rose to sixth in the latest FIH Hockey Rankings, published on Monday. The men, though, slipped a place to fourth.

The latest standings saw the Indian women achieve their best-ever ranking. In the previous list published on May 2, the team was seventh - its previous best.

Reigning Olympic and world champions, the Netherlands, continued to top the women’s hockey rankings while Argentina and Australia remained second and third, respectively.

England (4) and Germany (5) also retained their spots but Spain lost their sixth spot to India in the latest hockey rankings.

Spain are now seventh while Belgium (8), New Zealand (9) and Japan (10) complete the top 10.

The Indian women were last seen in action during their two-legged FIH Pro League tie against the Netherlands in Bhubaneswar in early April.

The team will return to action next month. The team will be travelling to Antwerp to face Belgium in two FIH Pro League fixtures on June 11 and 12.

In the men’s rankings, India lost their third spot to the Netherlands.

Australia held on to the summit spot in the men’s rankings, followed closely by Belgium.

Germany (5), England (6), Argentina (7), New Zealand (8), Spain (9) and Malaysia (10) complete the top 10 in men’s rankings.

A second-string Indian men’s team is currently playing at the Asia Cup 2022 hockey in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Birendra Lakra-led unit is already in the Super 4s and is in the running to make the final on June 1.