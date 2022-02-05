World record holder Kamila Valieva set to make Olympic debut in figure skating team event  

World record holder Kamila Valieva is set to make her Olympic debut on Sunday (6 February).

The 15-year-old ROC figure skater, who had a golden season leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, has been named to compete for her squad in the women's short program on the second day of the Olympic figure skating team event.

The men, pairs and ice dancers competed on Friday (4 February), when the U.S. took a surprise lead over the ROC with wins by Nathan Chen and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Team USA has 28 points to the ROC's 26, while host China scored 21 behind a win from Sui Wenjing and Han Cong in pairs.

The women are the final segment in the short, with the 10 teams being shaved down to five for the free skates. The men's free will take place following the women on Sunday.

See the full list of women set to compete below. Plus, see the schedule and team standings.

Team event: Women's short program

Here are the skaters announced to be competing in Sunday's short program:

Canada - Madeline Schizas

China - Zhu Yi

Czech Republic - Eliska Brezinova

Georgia - Anastasia Gubanova

Germany - Nicole Schott

Italy - Lara Naki Gutmann

Japan - Higuchi Wakaba

ROC - Kamila Valieva

Ukraine - Anastasiia Shabotova

United States - Karen Chen

Schedule: Sunday, 6 February

The women's short program is to be followed by the men's free skate. Only the top five teams will advance to the free skate segment of the team event.

0930 Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program

1150 Team Event - Men Singles Skating - Free Skating

Figure skating team event - standings

United States - 28

ROC - 26

China - 21

Japan - 20

Italy - 18

Canada - 16

Georgia - 15

Czech Republic - 12

Ukraine - 4

Germany - 3