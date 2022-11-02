Don't call it a comeback: Oda Nobunari, 35, announces return to competitive figure skating

Vancouver 2010 Olympian Oda Nobunari announced on Wednesday (2 November) that he is making a return to competitive figure skating.

At the age of 35.

“I’m scheduled to compete”, Oda said via his YouTube channel. “It’s only two weeks away. I’m prepared to put in the work for it”.

Oda retired following the 2013 Japanese nationals. Always a popular skater at home and abroad, he had split his time between the broadcast booth and coaching at his alma mater Kansai University after hanging up his blades.

Oda said he decided to comeback primarily for the good of his health. He is entering Japan's National Sports Festival preliminaries later this month.

“After knee surgery and having the coronavirus, I lost a lot of strength and muscle mass”, said Oda, who placed seventh in Vancouver.

“At Fantasy on Ice in June, I could barely jump the triple Axel. I felt like I could be better at 35.

“I needed technique, stamina and strength. I needed a goal, something to motivate me for the training”.