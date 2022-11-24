It was well worth the wait.

Six years ago in October, Mihara Mai made her figure skating Grand Prix Series debut at Skate America where she finished third.

In nine Grand Prix appearances since, the best she did was placing second, at Grand Prix de France during the 2018-2019 season.

The rest? All fourth places. Talk about close but no cigar.

So when Mihara, now a ‘veteran’ at 23, lit Sheffield on fire with a personal-best 217.43 points to capture the MK John Wilson Trophy, happy did not being to describe her emotions on the day.

“I haven’t been on the podium too many times in the Grand Prix Series - fourth place most of the time”, Mihara said on 13 November following the free skate that netted the first Grand Prix title of her career.

“There was a lot of frustration. (Coach Nakano Sonoko) always told me that I would win a medal, that I can win a championship.

“The gold medal I won today is the biggest achievement of my life. All I can think is, ‘unbelievable’”.

The same can be said of Mihara’s heart and determination to get to where she is today - on the brink of qualification for her first Grand Prix Final.

If Mihara finishes fourth or better this weekend at Grand Prix Espoo in Finland, she punches her ticket to the 8-11 December Final in Turin, Italy, where she will be joined by compatriots and world champions Sakamoto Kaori and Uno Shoma.