Coming off her maiden career Grand Prix victory in Britain two weeks ago, Japan's two-time Four Continents champion can qualify for the 8-11 December event in Turin, Italy, this weekend at Grand Prix Espoo.
It was well worth the wait.
Six years ago in October, Mihara Mai made her figure skating Grand Prix Series debut at Skate America where she finished third.
In nine Grand Prix appearances since, the best she did was placing second, at Grand Prix de France during the 2018-2019 season.
The rest? All fourth places. Talk about close but no cigar.
So when Mihara, now a ‘veteran’ at 23, lit Sheffield on fire with a personal-best 217.43 points to capture the MK John Wilson Trophy, happy did not being to describe her emotions on the day.
“I haven’t been on the podium too many times in the Grand Prix Series - fourth place most of the time”, Mihara said on 13 November following the free skate that netted the first Grand Prix title of her career.
“There was a lot of frustration. (Coach Nakano Sonoko) always told me that I would win a medal, that I can win a championship.
“The gold medal I won today is the biggest achievement of my life. All I can think is, ‘unbelievable’”.
The same can be said of Mihara’s heart and determination to get to where she is today - on the brink of qualification for her first Grand Prix Final.
If Mihara finishes fourth or better this weekend at Grand Prix Espoo in Finland, she punches her ticket to the 8-11 December Final in Turin, Italy, where she will be joined by compatriots and world champions Sakamoto Kaori and Uno Shoma.
Mihara has come a long way since missing the entire 2019-2020 campaign due to her on-and-off battle with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a rare condition that affects one in 10,000 minors, which she was initially diagnosed with seven years ago.
After being out of competition for 566 days, Mihara was sapped of her strength and looked emaciated upon returning to the ice in October 2020.
Yet the following season, she was back at the Japanese nationals and finished fourth - again - failing to make the cut for Beijing 2022 as well as the world championships.
Still Mihara kept her chin up, taking part in the Four Continents in Estonia where she won her second title of the championships with her then PB.
Over the summer Mihara continued to work on her conditioning and now, she is a winner of a Grand Prix event and close to being named one of the top six skaters in the world.
After the Grand Prix Final she's expected to compete at the Japanese nationals (her best finish there is third) and the World championships in March in Saitama.Milano-Cortina remains four years away but one can’t help get his or her hopes up if the once-upon-a-time prodigy finally fully blooms.
“I don’t know where I’ll be in four years”, said Mihara, who took up figure skating in the second grade as a fan of Asada Mao.
“One day at a time, one year at a time. Hopefully there will be something at the end of the four years”.
The persistency of Mai Mihara portrays exactly what the #UpAgain spirit is all about! 🤩🙌— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 14, 2022
This is your moment, Mai! Enjoy it! 😍 #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/yXvESW4XF8
You May Like