Figure skating ice dance - Featuring Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron entered Beijing 2022 as clear favourites for ice dance gold - and oh how they delivered. Setting new world records for the short dance and overall score (226.98), the French duo were out in a league of their own as they glided across the Beijing ice.

"I think we don’t believe it yet," Papadakis said after the win. "Honestly it feels completely unreal. We have been waiting for this. This is the medal that we wanted. My brain doesn’t understand it."

