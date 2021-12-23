Hanyu Yuzuru hits quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine.

Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) landed the quadruple axel for the first time in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights.

The two-time defending Olympic champion made it clear that he will be attempting to become the first skater in history to execute the quad axel in competition during his free programme on Sunday.

“Who knows, I might get complacent if I nail it here but I’m still planning to do it”, said Hanyu, who skipped his scheduled practice a day earlier.

“Beijing is an extension of everything I’m doing and I know I just might have to go all in now.

“Being completely honest, two days ago I felt that if I couldn’t do the axel I might have to keep working on it until Beijing”.

Hanyu will make his season debut at the nationals after missing the Grand Prix Series with a sprained right ankle. He has not competed since the World Team Trophy back in April.

The five-time national champion revealed on this day that he injured himself ahead of NHK Trophy while practising his free skate as he went into a Salchow off the quad axel, his blade catching too much of the ice.

Hanyu said the ankle has healed and did not seem to be favouring it in Thursday’s practice - and then some as he tried the quad axel three times, generating buzz throughout Saitama Super Arena.

The 27-year-old will be skating to Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in Friday’s short programme and to Heaven and Earth in the free.

He is in the next-to-last group, 24th on the start list out of 32 skaters.

Ever the perfectionist, Hanyu shook his head when asked about the quality of the execution on his quad axel.

“I personally don’t think it was clean”, he said. “I probably wouldn’t score a GOE but having said that, the overall shape of the 4A is there.

“I’ve been honing it for two years and there’s a part of me that says I should just let it go. But then I worked on it for like an hour and a half, pushing and pushing myself (two days ago). I was a wreck.

“And I thought, I’ve come so far. I’m the one doing the jumping but this jump, I owe it to everyone. Many people have told me I’m the only one capable of doing it so I feel like this is a mission I have to accomplish.

“Today, my focus was on getting the axis right. I didn’t put too much torque on the spin. I feel like I did what I was supposed to do for today”.