To say Japanese figure skating is in good shape would be an understatement. Even with Hanyu Yuzuru having retired competitively, and despite the absence of Kagiyama Yuma and Kihira Rika, Japan won three of the four gold medals on offer at the ISU Grand Prix Finals in Turin earlier this month as well as the junior women's title. National titles are at stake in this week's All-Japan Figure Skating Championships at Osaka's Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome with places in March's Saitama World Championships also up for grabs. The full team will be announced following the final day of competition - Christmas Day - with those qualifiers certain to be title contenders on home ice. Read on to find out who and what to look out for at the 91st All-Japan Championships.

Uno Shoma, right, went one-two with Yamamoto Sota at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

Uno Shoma heads men's singles field Uno Shoma won his first Grand Prix Final in Turin, almost nine months after becoming world champion for the first time in France. It's all coming together for the two-time Olympic medallist at the age of 25, and he will be the prohibitive favourite in Osaka. Chasing Uno will be the in-form Yamamoto Sota, who finished second at the Grand Prix Final after reaching the podium at the Grand Prix de France as well as the NHK Trophy. The darkhorse - if you can give that tag to the Beijing 2022 silver medallist - is Kagiyama who was forced to miss the entire Grand Prix season with an injury to his left ankle. These nationals will be his first competition in nine months and it remains to be seen what kind of form the 19-year-old is in. We're about to find out. Also keep an eye out for Japan's two other Grand Prix Finalists, Sato Shun and Miura Kao, who placed fourth and fifth in Turin, respectively.

Mihara and Sakamoto to fight it out in women's singles This year's women's competition is shaping up to be a classic encounter. Sakamoto Kaori, the reigning world champion and Beijing bronze medallist, would normally be the favourite to retain her national title. But the 22-year-old finished off the podium at the Grand Prix Final after an uncharacterstic error-strewn free skate, finishing in a tearful fifth place. She could rebound this week, but it cannot be taken for granted.. Mihara Mai took full advantage of her compatriot's mishaps to capture the crown on her Grand Prix Final debut. The 23-year-old has clawed her way back into contention after sitting out the 2019-20 season with illness and missing the cut for Beijing. She has shown she is a fighter and a first national title in Osaka is a definite possiblity. Also attempting a comeback of sorts is former Grand Prix Final winner Kihira who missed all of the Olympic season with a right-ankle fracture. She finished seventh and ninth at Skate Canada and Grand Prix Espoo respectively, but the All-Japans have been her prime target this season. Can the former two-time national champion bounce back? There is also a new talent to watch in 14-year-old Shimada Mao who won the Junior Grand Prix Final, Japan's first success since Murakami Kanako in 2009. Boasting a quad toe loop, the "New Mao" will be making her first apperance at the nationals and could stun her older rivals. Not to be overlooked are Beijing Olympian Kawabe Mana and Watanabe Rinka, the surprise Skate Canada winner who took fourth at the Grand Prix Final. Pairs/Ice dance As one of only two entries, the pairs event will be a de facto homecoming performance for Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi who became Japan's first Grand Prix Final pairs winners in Turin. The one ice dance ticket to the worlds, again, should be contested by four-time defending champion Komatsubara Misato/Takeru and Muramoto Kana/Takahashi Daisuke, who have been neck-and-neck the last three years.

Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi are the first Japanese pair to win a Grand Prix Final. (Yomiuri)