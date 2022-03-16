FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2022: Protistha Samanta, Aruna Reddy in Indian team

Promising young gymnast Protistha Samanta has been selected in India’s six-member team for the two FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cups to be held in Cairo, Egypt, and Baku, Azerbaijan, respectively.

Protistha Samanta, who won the all-around artistic gymnastics gold medal at the 2019 Khelo India Youth Games, trains under coach Bishweshwar Nandi, who helped Dipa Karmakar finish fourth in women’s vault at Rio 2016.

The Cairo edition of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2022 is scheduled from March 17 to 20 and will mark the Indian gymnasts’ first competitive appearance this year. India did not field a team for the two World Cup events held earlier this year.

Gymnasts from around 45 to 50 countries are expected to take part in the event.

The FIG World Cup in Baku, which is the fourth and final event of the World Cup series, will be held from March 31 to April 4.

Apart from the 18-year-old Protistha Samantha, former World Cup bronze medalist Aruna Reddy and youngster Bidisha Gayen were also selected in the Indian women’s team.

Bishweshwar Nandi will accompany the women’s contingent as coach.

“It is good news that Protistha is all set to showcase her skills at the world stage. Even as such events are organised basically to gain exposure, she has a chance to win a medal in the prestigious competition," Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.

Among men, vault specialist Yogeshwar Singh, Siddharth Verma, who represented India at the Asian Games 2018, and 22-year-old Gaurav Kumar will represent India.

With the Commonwealth and Asian Games to be held later this year, Indian gymnasts will look to build some momentum at the Cairo and Baku meets.

Indian teams for FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2022 in Cairo and Baku

Men’s team: Yogeshwar Singh, Siddharth Verma, Gaurav Kumar

Women’s team: Protistha Samantha, Aruna Reddy, Bidisha Gayen