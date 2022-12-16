The FIFA World Cup final is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the biggest match in football.

Argentina and France facing off in the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will mark the 21st World Cup final in the history of the sport.

However, the Qatar World Cup is the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event. So, why won’t the current edition be the 22nd final?

For the answer, one needs to turn the clock back to the 1950 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil.

In order to increase the number of matches and increase ticketing revenues, the Brazilian football federation, the organisers, proposed a new tournament format.

The 13 participating teams in the 1950 edition were divided into four pools and the top teams from each group advanced to a single-legged round-robin format final round where each team played the others once. The top team after all the matches were played was crowned champions.

FIFA, though initially not fond of the idea, finally accepted the host nation’s proposal, paving the way for the only-ever FIFA World Cup which didn’t require a designated final.

Interestingly though, the final match of the tournament, between Brazil and Uruguay, turned out to be a virtual final. While Brazil could have secured the title at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro with a draw, Uruguay needed to win the match and goals from Juan Schiaffino and Alcides Ghiggia led them to a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

The format was scrapped in the 1954 edition.

Here’s some interesting FIFA World records, stats and the answers to some interesting Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

FIFA World Cup final records, stats and FAQs

How many teams have played in a FIFA World Cup final?

Till date, 13 teams, namely Germany, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, France, Italy, Croatia, the Netherlands, Spain, England, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Sweden, have played in a FIFA World Cup final. It represents a small portion of the 79 teams which have played at FIFA World Cups till date.

How many teams have won a FIFA World Cup final?

Of the 13, eight football teams, Germany, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain and England, have won a FIFA World Cup final.

Which team has played the most number of FIFA World Cup finals?

Germany has played in eight FIFA World Cup finals in history, having made the summit clash on eight occasions, in 1954, 1966, 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 2002 and 2014. Until 1990, however, they were known as West Germany. Brazil, the Netherlands and Italy have played in six finals and the 2022 edition will mark Argentina’s sixth World Cup final appearance as well, making them joint-second.

Which team has won the most number of FIFA World Cup finals?

Brazil, having won five of the six World Cup finals they have played in, are the most successful team in FIFA World Cup finals followed by Germany, four wins in eight appearances, and Italy, four wins in six.

Which team has lost the most number of FIFA World Cup finals?

Germany lost the finals in 1966, 1982, 1986 and 2002, making them the team with the most number of losses in a World Cup final. Both Argentina and the Netherlands have lost three finals each. If Argentina lose against France in the 2022 final, they will join Germany on four losses.

Which teams have faced each other in most FIFA World Cup finals?

Argentina vs Germany have been the final fixtures in the 1986, 1990 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, making it the most-played final match-up in the history of the tournament.

Which player has the most number of appearances in FIFA World Cup finals?

Brazilian right-back Cafu is the only football player in history to have played in three World Cup finals. He captained the side in the 2002 edition.

Interestingly, Brazil’s Pele (1958, 1962 and 1970) and Ronaldo (1994, 1998 and 2002), Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Pierre Littbarski (1982, 1986 and 1990) have also been in the squad for their respective national football teams during three FIFA World Cup finals but none played in all three.

Who is the youngest player to play in a FIFA World Cup final?

Pele is the youngest player to ever play in a FIFA World Cup final. The Brazilian legend made the record his own after playing against Sweden in the 1958 final, aged 17 years and 249 days.

Who is the youngest goal-scorer in a FIFA World Cup final?

Pele is also the youngest player to ever score a goal in a FIFA World Cup final. Then 17 years and 249 days old, Pele scored a brace against Sweden in the 1958 grand finale. France’s Kylian Mbappe became the second-youngest player to ever score in a FIFA World Cup final after getting on the scoresheet vs Croatia in 2018 at the age of 19 years and 207 days.

Who is the youngest player to win a FIFA World Cup final?

Pele, again, is the youngest player to ever win a FIFA World Cup final, courtesy his win in the 1958 edition as a 17-year-old. Interestingly, fellow Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario was also on the bench as a 17-year-old during Brazil’s 1994 World Cup final win vs Italy but didn’t play in the match.

Kylian Mbappe (19) and former Italy captain Giuseppe Bergomi (18) are the only two other players to have won a World Cup final before turning 20.

Who is the oldest player to play in a FIFA World Cup final?

Italian goalkeeping great Dino Zoff is the oldest player to have ever appeared in a FIFA World Cup final. Captain of the Azzurri during the 1982 World Cup, Dino Zoff helped his team beat West Germany 3-1 in the final and was 40 years and 133 days old at the time.

Who is the oldest player to win a FIFA World Cup final?

Dino Zoff, again, is the oldest player (40 years, 133 days) to win a FIFA World Cup final thanks to his exploits with Italy in the 1982 World Cup.

Who is the oldest goal-scorer in a FIFA World Cup final?

During the 1958 FIFA World Cup final between Brazil and Sweden, a 17-year-old Pele became the youngest player to ever score a goal in a FIFA World Cup final. The same match also saw the record for the oldest goal-scorer in a FIFA World Cup final being set as Sweden’s Nils Liedholm scored the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute. Nils Liedholm, who was 35 years and 264 days old at the time, was also an integral member of the Swedish team which won gold at the 1948 Olympics.

Who has scored the most goals in FIFA World Cup finals?

Four players, Brazil’s Pele and Vava, France’s Zinedine Zidane and England’s Geoff Hurst, are the joint highest scorers in FIFA World Cup finals. Each have three goals to their name in the blockbuster fixture.

Who has scored in most FIFA World Cup finals?

Vava, Pele and Zinedine Zidane (three goals in two finals), along with Brazil’s Ronaldo and Germany’s Paul Breitner (two goals in two finals) are the only players in history who have scored goals in multiple World Cup finals. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, both of whom netted for France in the 2018 final vs Croatia, have the opportunity to join the club in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final vs Argentina.

Most goals scored by a player in a single FIFA World Cup final?

English striker Geoff Hurst’s three goals in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final is the highest number of goals scored by a player in a single World Cup final.

Hat-tricks in FIFA World Cup finals?

Geoff Hurst’s treble vs West Germany in the 1966 title decider is the only hat-trick ever recorded in a FIFA World Cup final till date. Two of the Englishman’s three strikes came in extra-time, leading England to a famous 4-2 win and their first and only World Cup title.

Fastest goal scored in a FIFA World Cup final?

Netherlands’ Johan Neeskens scored the fastest goal in a FIFA World Cup final in the 1974 edition. The Dutchman converted a penalty after 90 seconds against West Germany to give his team the lead but the Oranje eventually lost the match 2-1.

Highest-scoring FIFA World Cup final?

Brazil’s 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final is the highest scoring FIFA World Cup final till date, accounting for seven goals. The Selecao’s five goals in the match is also the most goals scored by a team in a single FIFA World Cup final.

Three finals, Uruguay vs Argentina in 1930, Italy vs Hungary in 1938 and France vs Croatia 2018, witnessed six goals each. All of these three matches ended with 4-2 scorelines.

Lowest-scoring FIFA World Cup final?

The 1994 final between Brazil and Italy saw the score remain 0-0 till extra time. This remains the only instance in the history of FIFA World Cup finals that both teams failed to score after extra-time ended. The final was eventually decided by a penalty shootout.

Win/loss by biggest margin in a FIFA World Cup final?

Brazil’s 5-2 final victory against Sweden in 1958 is the biggest win/loss ever recorded in a FIFA World Cup final. Two other finals, Brazil 4-1 Italy in 1970 and France 3-0 Brazil in 1998, were also decided by a three-goal margin.

How many FIFA World Cup finals have gone into extra time?

A total of seven of the 20 World Cup finals till date have gone into extra time after both teams were level after the regulation 90 minutes. The first time extra time was needed in a World Cup final was in 1934, which saw Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1.

How many FIFA World Cup finals have been decided by penalty shootout?

Of the seven FIFA World Cup finals which have gone into extra time till date, five were decided in extra time itself and the other two were decided by penalties.

The Brazil vs Italy final in 1994 witnessed the World Cup champions being decided by a penalty shootout for the very first time. Brazil won the shootout 3-2 at Rose Bowl after a famous miss by Italy’s Roberto Baggio. Italy, however, won the second penalty shootout in a FIFA World Cup final as they outscored France 5-3 in 2006.