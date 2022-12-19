Argentina defeated France in what will go down as one of the greatest World Cup finals in history. Pele, Barack Obama, Sachin Tendulkar, Carli Lloyd and Andy Murray were among those celebrating after Lionel Messi achieved his greatest triumph.
At 2-0 up with 10 minutes remaining of the World Cup Final, Lionel Messi and Argentina looked certain to go home with the trophy
But France’s Kylian Mbappe had other ideas, scoring two goals in quick succession to force extra time.
Messi then scored his second of the game but his PSG teammate completed his hat-trick to send the match into penalties.
And it was Argentina who prevailed 4-2 with celebrations around the world reserved for one man in particular.
In a glittering career, Messi had won everything but the World Cup. At the fifth time of asking, he finally achieved what many had seen as his destiny.
His most illustrious predecessor in the famous no.10 shirt, Diego Maradona, lifted the World Cup in 1986 in Mexico.
Thirty-six years later, in the first World Cup since Maradona's death, Messi emulated his hero.
Here's how the world reacted.
Brazilian great Pele passed on his congratulations via social media.
There was great concern over Pele's health earlier in the tournament with reports suggesting he had just days to live. But he was able to enjoy the World Cup and said, poignantly, "Certainly Diego is smiling now."
"Congratulations Brother" - Neymar Jr expressed his happiness for his PSG teammate on Twitter.
Felicidades Hermano 👏🏽 #leomessi pic.twitter.com/5XClpQf15y— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 18, 2022
Former American President, Barack Obama, congratulated the winning side and labelled Messi the greatest of all time on Twitter.
Congrats to Argentina and to the GOAT, Lionel Messi, for an amazing World Cup victory. https://t.co/TkPRhReOV9— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2022
Double Olympic football gold medallist Carli Lloyd summed up the thoughts of many viewers as she celebrated Messi and Argentina's triumph, adding, "We will never see another Messi."
There couldn’t have been a better story written for 🇦🇷 and @TeamMessi. This was a different Messi. He led Argentina and his team did everything possible to see him end his World Cup lifting the 🏆. We will never see another Messi. So glad I was able to grow up watching him.— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 18, 2022
Former England defenders Rio Ferdinand and John Terry shared their adoration of Argentina's captain following the final.
Terry also praised Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who he had formerly worked with at Aston Villa.
Congratulations @leomessi 🏆 & 🇦🇷— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 19, 2022
That has to be the best game I have ever watched ,it was a privilege to be at and witness the Greatest ever player of my generation win the World Cup.@emi_martinez26 Congratulations mate. 🧤🏆 pic.twitter.com/LUgxOrIrrD
#messi x #arg— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 19, 2022
You done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe….you done all this and more!
Wow & thank you 🙏🏽
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Messi on his triumph, as well as praising Martinez for his save to deny Randal Kolo Muani late on in extra time.
Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022
Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE
Other celebrities took to social media to share their opinion on the Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate.
British rapper Dave announced that the debate had ended, while double Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray asked whether Messi was in fact the best athlete of all time.
Can’t believe I just watched a 10 year debate end in a few minutes— SANTAN (@Santandave1) December 18, 2022
Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022
Murray's victim in the Rio 2016 final, Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, could not hide his joy at his nation's success.
FELICITACIONESSS LEOOO!!! 🐐— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) December 18, 2022
FELICITACIONESSS SELECCIÓN!!! 🇦🇷
GRACIAS POR ESTA GRAN ALEGRÍA QUE NOS DIERON!!!
LA FOTO QUE TODO EL MUNDO NECESITABA VER!!! 🙏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/tTFIfpU3rq
This was a first World Cup triumph for South America since Brazil in 2002, and Messi Facetimed Uruguay striker Luis Suarez with the trophy.
The pair were teammates at Barcelona with Suarez saying, "You are and will be the best."
Atletico Madrid head coach and former Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone was there to see his country win a third World Cup.
'El Cholo' took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message following the victory, saying, "Enjoy this a lot because glory is only for the chosen ones and you are them."
England stars Fran Kirby and Declan Rice shared short but sweet statements in response to Messi finally winning the World Cup.