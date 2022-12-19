At 2-0 up with 10 minutes remaining of the World Cup Final, Lionel Messi and Argentina looked certain to go home with the trophy

But France’s Kylian Mbappe had other ideas, scoring two goals in quick succession to force extra time.

Messi then scored his second of the game but his PSG teammate completed his hat-trick to send the match into penalties.

And it was Argentina who prevailed 4-2 with celebrations around the world reserved for one man in particular.

In a glittering career, Messi had won everything but the World Cup. At the fifth time of asking, he finally achieved what many had seen as his destiny.

His most illustrious predecessor in the famous no.10 shirt, Diego Maradona, lifted the World Cup in 1986 in Mexico.

Thirty-six years later, in the first World Cup since Maradona's death, Messi emulated his hero.

Here's how the world reacted.