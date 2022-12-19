Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: How the world reacted to Argentina and Lionel Messi’s historic win

Argentina defeated France in what will go down as one of the greatest World Cup finals in history. Pele, Barack Obama, Sachin Tendulkar, Carli Lloyd and Andy Murray were among those celebrating after Lionel Messi achieved his greatest triumph. 

3 min By Eleanor Lee
Lionel MESSI
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1450205449
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

At 2-0 up with 10 minutes remaining of the World Cup Final, Lionel Messi and Argentina looked certain to go home with the trophy 

But France’s Kylian Mbappe had other ideas, scoring two goals in quick succession to force extra time.

Messi then scored his second of the game but his PSG teammate completed his hat-trick to send the match into penalties. 

And it was Argentina who prevailed 4-2 with celebrations around the world reserved for one man in particular.

In a glittering career, Messi had won everything but the World Cup. At the fifth time of asking, he finally achieved what many had seen as his destiny.

His most illustrious predecessor in the famous no.10 shirt, Diego Maradona, lifted the World Cup in 1986 in Mexico.

Thirty-six years later, in the first World Cup since Maradona's death, Messi emulated his hero.

Here's how the world reacted.

Brazilian great Pele passed on his congratulations via social media.

There was great concern over Pele's health earlier in the tournament with reports suggesting he had just days to live. But he was able to enjoy the World Cup and said, poignantly, "Certainly Diego is smiling now."

"Congratulations Brother" - Neymar Jr expressed his happiness for his PSG teammate on Twitter.

Former American President, Barack Obama, congratulated the winning side and labelled Messi the greatest of all time on Twitter.

Double Olympic football gold medallist Carli Lloyd summed up the thoughts of many viewers as she celebrated Messi and Argentina's triumph, adding, "We will never see another Messi."

Former England defenders Rio Ferdinand and John Terry shared their adoration of Argentina's captain following the final.

Terry also praised Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who he had formerly worked with at Aston Villa.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Messi on his triumph, as well as praising Martinez for his save to deny Randal Kolo Muani late on in extra time.

Other celebrities took to social media to share their opinion on the Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

British rapper Dave announced that the debate had ended, while double Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray asked whether Messi was in fact the best athlete of all time.

Murray's victim in the Rio 2016 final, Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, could not hide his joy at his nation's success.

This was a first World Cup triumph for South America since Brazil in 2002, and Messi Facetimed Uruguay striker Luis Suarez with the trophy.

The pair were teammates at Barcelona with Suarez saying, "You are and will be the best."

Atletico Madrid head coach and former Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone was there to see his country win a third World Cup.

'El Cholo' took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message following the victory, saying, "Enjoy this a lot because glory is only for the chosen ones and you are them."

England stars Fran Kirby and Declan Rice shared short but sweet statements in response to Messi finally winning the World Cup.

Add these to your favourites
Lionel MESSILionel MESSI
FootballFootball
ArgentinaARG

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove - complete list of all award winners 
FIFA World Cup 2022 total goals: Qatar's 172 highest-ever
Fastest goals in FIFA World Cup history: Hakan Sukur the quickest scorer - top 10 list
Ultimate Gold: When Messi & Klinsmann combine for the perfect Olympic goal
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
Lionel MESSI
disciplineFootball

You may like