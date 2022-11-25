Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales results, scores and standings

Find out the Team Wale's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Wales in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1444432860
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Wales opened their emotional return to the FIFA World Cup men’s football after 64 years, with a 1-1 against the USA on Monday (November 21) thanks to a late Gareth Bale penalty.

But their chances of progressing to the last 16 suffered a blow after losing 2-0 to Iran on Friday (November 25).

Wales next play England in their final group B match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales soccer team results, scores and fixtures (local timings):

Group B

Monday, 21 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Match: USA 1 Wales 1

Scorers: Tim Weah (36’) - Gareth Bale (82’)

Friday, 25 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Wales 0 Iran 2

Scorers: Roozbeh Cheshmi (90'+8'), Ramind Rezaeian (90'+11')

Tuesday, 29 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 20:00

Wales vs England

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group B points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1-England110043
2- Iran2101-23
3-USA101001
4-Wales2011-21

Add this to your favourites
FootballFootball

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: England results, scores and standings
FIFA World Cup 2022: USA results, scores and standings
FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
Men's Football Final | Rio 2016 Replay
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like