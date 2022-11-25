FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales results, scores and standings

Find out the Team Wale's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Wales in Qatar?
Wales opened their emotional return to the FIFA World Cup men’s football after 64 years, with a 1-1 against the USA on Monday (November 21) thanks to a late Gareth Bale penalty.
But their chances of progressing to the last 16 suffered a blow after losing 2-0 to Iran on Friday (November 25).
Wales next play England in their final group B match.
Group B
Monday, 21 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Match: USA 1 Wales 1
Scorers: Tim Weah (36’) - Gareth Bale (82’)
Friday, 25 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Wales 0 Iran 2
Scorers: Roozbeh Cheshmi (90'+8'), Ramind Rezaeian (90'+11')
Tuesday, 29 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 20:00
Wales vs England
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1-
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2-
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|3-
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4-
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
