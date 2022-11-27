Gregg Berhalter: A baseball career that never was

It is not hard to believe that Berhalter could have honed a career in baseball, given he is the godson of former Boston Red Sox player and hall of famer Carl Yastrzemski.

The Englewood, New Jersey, native carried on the tradition, taking up the sport as a young child.

"I loved baseball," he told the Boston Globe.

"Growing up in Northern New Jersey, elementary school days, I played baseball but it wasn't a hotbed for baseball.

"The area I grew up in, soccer was. It was around seventh grade where I chose for soccer and kind of stopped playing baseball."

But even though Berhalter opted for a different route into professional sport, he continued to be influenced by Yastrzemski's career.

While they both enjoyed being rare left-handers in their respective field, for the USA coach his godfather's influence spanned far beyond that.

“I think it’s just more of, to me, it’s an example of someone reaching a really high level in their sport, and that’s what Yaz did,” Berhalter said.

“I mean, he was one of the greatest to ever play the game, and that’s something where in any sport that’s appreciated.

"He was definitely an example of how you have to work hard if you want to be successful.”