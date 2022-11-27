Berhalter took the reins in 2018 and is now in need of nothing less than a win against Iran to take the USA out of the group stages. But just how much do you know about the man leading the Stars and Stripes?
When the United States men's football team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, fresh ideas were needed.
Former USA defender Gregg Berhalter was the man they turned to.
Fast forward four years to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the USMNT needs nothing less than a win against Iran in their final group game to avoid being knocked out at the first hurdle.
But who is the man pacing the touchline in the USA dugout? Read on to find out more about the 49-year-old, who in 2019 became the second-fastest coach in men's US football history to reach 10 wins.
It is not hard to believe that Berhalter could have honed a career in baseball, given he is the godson of former Boston Red Sox player and hall of famer Carl Yastrzemski.
The Englewood, New Jersey, native carried on the tradition, taking up the sport as a young child.
"I loved baseball," he told the Boston Globe.
"Growing up in Northern New Jersey, elementary school days, I played baseball but it wasn't a hotbed for baseball.
"The area I grew up in, soccer was. It was around seventh grade where I chose for soccer and kind of stopped playing baseball."
But even though Berhalter opted for a different route into professional sport, he continued to be influenced by Yastrzemski's career.
While they both enjoyed being rare left-handers in their respective field, for the USA coach his godfather's influence spanned far beyond that.
“I think it’s just more of, to me, it’s an example of someone reaching a really high level in their sport, and that’s what Yaz did,” Berhalter said.
“I mean, he was one of the greatest to ever play the game, and that’s something where in any sport that’s appreciated.
"He was definitely an example of how you have to work hard if you want to be successful.”
As a player, Berhalter was well-versed in multiple leagues, but his time in Germany is what had a biggest impact on his career.
He would go on to end his career with LA Galaxy in 2011, via spells in the Netherlands, England, and Germany.
The central defender spent seven years across the top two tiers of German football.
In 2002, he signed for Energie Cottbus and made 111 appearances for them, captaining Die Lausitzer to promotion four years later. But Berhalter's time there would soon come to an end in 2006, where he joined 1860 Munich. He captained the German outfit for two and half years before returning to his homeland and playing in the MLS.
"One day I would like to work as a coach in Germany," he previously revealed.
"The Bundesliga is a fantastic league, and so is Bundesliga 2. And I feel very good here, in terms of the culture. That's why I would like to return to Germany."
While returning to the country that helped him hone his playing career could be on the cards in the future, Berhalter is currently firmly fixed on the Stars and Stripes in Qatar.
A name familiar to many who follow the USMNT is Gio Reyna.
What some may not know, is that the Borussia Dortmund player is the child of former USA midfielder Claudio Reyna and USWNT player Danielle Egan.
And Claudio is the childhood friend and former teammate of Berhalter - making this somewhat of a full circle moment for the USA coach.
Berhalter not only spent his playing days alongside Claudio, but now he gets to help shape the game of his son, Gio.
And he has already been vocal about how the 20-year-old embodies his father's qualities on the football pitch.
"Gio and his dad have a very similar grace to them, how they how they move around the field,” Berhalter praised.
“Gio and Claudio both kind of just move around the field in a very fluid way, and I think that's something that's a really big comparison of both of them.
The United States coach adds: “I know Claudio was was really competitive, you can see Gio also has that competitive fire. In these games that we've been watching from Dortmund, you can see how badly he wants to win the games."
Both Claudio and Berhalter were on the United States side that reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2002, and perhaps the younger Reyna can inspire the current crop to a similar achievement in Qatar.
