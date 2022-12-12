Top players to watch in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Achraf Hakimi 

And then there were four. After four thrilling quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup that saw a mixture of pre-tournament favourites and surprise winners progress, the semi-finals are set to take place with Argentina vs Croatia on Tuesday 13 December followed by France vs Morocco on Wednesday 14 December. With nothing short of a place in the World Cup final at stake, every player will need to be performing at the peak of their powers to keep their nation on track for glory in Qatar. This World Cup has already seen more than its fair share of star performances, whether from established players or new faces taking their chance to shine in international football’s biggest tournament. Who has the talent to take their team to the final? Who can make the difference when the stakes are at their highest? From France’s Kylian Mbappe to Argentina’s Lionel Messi, here are the top players to watch out for in the World Cup semi-finals. The race for the World Cup Golden Boot

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (2022 Getty Images)

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez While the debate as to who is the world’s best player still rages, Argentina’s Lionel Messi has continued to show why his name is always spoken about when people discuss the greatest footballer of all time. With four goals already in this World Cup, the 35-year-old is on a mission to bring back a first world title for his country since 1986. Messi’s penalty in the quarter-final against the Netherlands saw him equal Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s most prolific World Cup goalscorer on 10. But Messi means so much more to Argentina than just goals. A leader on the pitch, his ability to split a defence wide open with a deft pass was demonstrated with his excellent assist for Nahuel Molina’s opener against the Dutch. Messi will need to be at his mesmerising best if Argentina are to lift the World Cup trophy for the third time in their history in Qatar. Another player who is central to Argentina’s chances in Qatar is Julian Alvarez, who has two goals to his name this tournament. The Manchester City striker is still only 22 years old but has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the World Cup. With Messi pulling the strings behind him, much will be expected of Alvarez as he aims to score the goals needed to overcome a strong Croatian defence. Another attacker to have announced himself to the world during this tournament is Enzo Fernandez, with the midfield linchpin playing a key role in his side’s run to the semi-finals. Fernandez already has one goal to his name this World Cup after an excellent curled strike against Mexico. And after beginning the World Cup campaign on the bench, the Benfica midfielder has become an essential member of Argentina’s starting eleven as they enter the final stages of the competition.

Croatia's Luka Modric (2022 Getty Images)

Croatia: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric and Josko Gvardiol Often referred to as Croatia’s greatest-ever player, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will once again be at the heart of his country’s ambitions as they aim to reach a second World Cup final in as many tournaments. An exceptional passer with the ability to unlock the most stubborn of defences, the 37-year-old Modric is showing no signs that father time is catching up with him. Modric has already won the UEFA Champions League this year with club side Real Madrid and will be aiming for international glory in Qatar in what will surely be his final appearance at a World Cup. If Modric is to lift the World Cup trophy, he will need the help of striker Andrej Kramaric, who has enjoyed a strong campaign this year with two goals en route to the semi-final. Often playing as a lone forward for his country, the 31-year-old will once again be the focal point of his side’s attacks when they take on Argentina on Tuesday. And while this ageing Croatia side will once again turn to the likes of 33-year-old Ivan Perisic, 30-year-old Marcelo Brozovic and 28-year-old Mateo Kovacic to see them through to the final, they can also count on one young defender who is proving his worth more and more as the World Cup tournament goes along: Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old 1.85m (six foot one) defender has played excellently throughout the tournament in Qatar and, along with goalkeeper and penalty shootout hero Dominik Livakovic, will be at the heart of his nation’s defence as Croatia seek to thwart Argentina’s array of talented attackers.

France's Kylian Mbappe (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

France: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud World champions France enter the second semi-final against Morocco as favourites, but will need to be at their best to beat Africa’s first-ever World Cup semi-finalists on Wednesday. In the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe has taken it upon himself to be the main goalscoring threat for a nation aiming to win back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time in its history. With five goals already in the tournament, Mbappe leads the race for the Golden Boot heading into the last four. He will be hoping to bounce back from a relatively quiet performance in the quarter-final against England as he aims to fire his country into the final. Standing alongside Mbappe in the France squad will be his country's all-time record goalscorer Oliver Giroud, who has four goals to his name in Qatar following his game-winning strike against England. At 36 years old this will most likely be Giroud’s last World Cup for France and he will be wanting to leave the international stage with another World Cup trophy following the one he won in Russia four years ago. While Giroud has proven himself to be an excellent understudy for the absent Benzema, he has been helped by the excellent form of Antoine Griezmann who has established himself as one of the players of the tournament. Griezmann was a thorn in the side of England during the quarter-final and, along with Ousmane Dembele, will once again be key to his side’s attacking options when he lines up against Morocco on Wednesday.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)