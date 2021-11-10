FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Belgium headline European qualifiers - watch live streaming

Belgium, the world No. 1 football team, will take on Wales in a FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers Group E encounter at Cardiff in the wee hours of November 17.
The match will be the highlight fixture of the final two rounds of the qualifiers, matchday 9 and 10, which will be played from November 11th to November 17th.
A total of 55 UEFA nations are playing for 13 European spots at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They have been divided into 10 groups with five or six teams each. The group toppers will earn a direct qualification to next year’s showpiece.
The remaining three spots will be decided through playoffs involving the 10 group runners ups from the qualifiers and two best Nations League group winners.
The last time Belgium and Wales locked horns was in March this year where the Belgian football team registered a 3-1 win. The Red Devils currently top Group E with 16 points and with a five-point lead over the Czech Republic, Roberto Martínez’s men are favourites to clinch the direct spot from their group.
Belgium, however, will have to do without their injured striker Romelu Lukaku versus Wales. Lukaku is Belgium’s top goal scorer with 68 goals in 101 matches. Michy Batshuayi, who usually takes up Lukaku’s role, will also be unavailable due to an injury.
C*hristian Benteke* and Divok Origi make a comeback into the squad as replacements for the injured Belgian duo.
Wales, meanwhile, will welcome back Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to the squad. Bale, who has been out of action for the national team since September 8 with a hamstring injury, will be looking for his 100th cap in this international window.
Wales face Belarus and Belgium in matchday 9 and 10, respectively, and will be looking for points from both matches to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers live in India?
Select matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.
FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers: Matchday 9 and 10 schedule, fixtures and live match start times for India
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
M*atchday 9*
T*hursday, November 11*
Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg - 10:30 PM IST
Armenia vs North Macedonia - 10:30 PM IST
Georgia vs Sweden - 10:30 PM IST
Russia vs Cyprus - 10:30 PM IST
F*riday, November 12*
Germany vs Liechtenstein - 1:15 AM IST
Greece vs Spain - 1:15 AM IST
Malta vs Croatia - 1:15 AM IST
Ireland vs Portugal - 1:15 AM IST
Romania vs Iceland - 1:15 AM IST
Slovakia vs Slovenia - 1:15 AM IST
Moldova vs Scotland - 10:30 PM IST
S*aturday, November 13*
Andorra vs Poland - 1:15 AM IST
Austria vs Israel - 1:15 AM IST
Denmark vs Faroe Islands - 1:15 AM IST
England vs Albania - 1:15 AM IST
Hungary vs San Marino - 1:15 AM IST
Italy vs Switzerland - 1:15 AM IST
Northern Ireland vs Lithuania - 1:15 AM IST
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland - 7:30 PM IST
Norway vs Latvia - 10:30 PM IST
Turkey vs Gibraltar - 10:30 PM IST
S*unday, November 14*
Belgium vs Estonia - 1:15 AM IST
France vs Kazakhstan - 1:15 AM IST
Montenegro vs Netherlands - 1:15 AM IST
Wales vs Belarus - 1:15 AM IST
M*atchday 10*
S*unday, November 14*
Croatia vs Russia - 7:30 PM IST
Malta vs Slovakia - 7:30 PM IST
Slovenia vs Cyprus - 7:30 PM IST
Armenia vs Germany - 10:30 PM IST
Liechtenstein vs Romania - 10:30 PM IST
North Macedonia vs Iceland - 10:30 PM IST
M*onday, November 15*
Greece vs Kosovo - 1:15 AM IST
Luxembourg vs Ireland - 1:15 AM IST
Portugal vs Serbia - 1:15 AM IST
Spain vs Sweden - 1:15 AM IST
T*uesday, November 16*
Albania vs Andorra - 1:15 AM IST
Austria vs Moldova - 1:15 AM IST
Israel vs Faroe Island - 1:15 AM IST
Northern Ireland vs Italy - 1:15 AM IST
Poland vs Hungary - 1:15 AM IST
San Marino vs England - 1:15 AM IST
Scotland vs Denmark - 1:15 AM IST
Switzerland vs Bulgaria - 1:15 AM IST
W*ednesday, November 17*
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine - 1:15 AM IST
Czech Republic vs Estonia - 1:15 AM IST
Finland vs France - 1:15 AM IST
Gibraltar vs Latvia - 1:15 AM IST
Montenegro vs Turkey - 1:15 AM IST
Netherlands vs Norway - 1:15 AM IST
Wales vs Belgium - 1:15 AM IST