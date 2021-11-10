FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Belgium headline European qualifiers - watch live streaming

Belgium, the world No. 1 football team, will take on Wales in a FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers Group E encounter at Cardiff in the wee hours of November 17.

The match will be the highlight fixture of the final two rounds of the qualifiers, matchday 9 and 10, which will be played from November 11th to November 17th.

A total of 55 UEFA nations are playing for 13 European spots at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They have been divided into 10 groups with five or six teams each. The group toppers will earn a direct qualification to next year’s showpiece.

The remaining three spots will be decided through playoffs involving the 10 group runners ups from the qualifiers and two best Nations League group winners.

The last time Belgium and Wales locked horns was in March this year where the Belgian football team registered a 3-1 win. The Red Devils currently top Group E with 16 points and with a five-point lead over the Czech Republic, Roberto Martínez’s men are favourites to clinch the direct spot from their group.

Belgium, however, will have to do without their injured striker Romelu Lukaku versus Wales. Lukaku is Belgium’s top goal scorer with 68 goals in 101 matches. Michy Batshuayi, who usually takes up Lukaku’s role, will also be unavailable due to an injury.

C*hristian Benteke* and Divok Origi make a comeback into the squad as replacements for the injured Belgian duo.

Wales, meanwhile, will welcome back Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to the squad. Bale, who has been out of action for the national team since September 8 with a hamstring injury, will be looking for his 100th cap in this international window.

Wales face Belarus and Belgium in matchday 9 and 10, respectively, and will be looking for points from both matches to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers live in India?

Select matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers: Matchday 9 and 10 schedule, fixtures and live match start times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

M*atchday 9*

T*hursday, November 11*

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg - 10:30 PM IST

Armenia vs North Macedonia - 10:30 PM IST

Georgia vs Sweden - 10:30 PM IST

Russia vs Cyprus - 10:30 PM IST

F*riday, November 12*

Germany vs Liechtenstein - 1:15 AM IST

Greece vs Spain - 1:15 AM IST

Malta vs Croatia - 1:15 AM IST

Ireland vs Portugal - 1:15 AM IST

Romania vs Iceland - 1:15 AM IST

Slovakia vs Slovenia - 1:15 AM IST

Moldova vs Scotland - 10:30 PM IST

S*aturday, November 13*

Andorra vs Poland - 1:15 AM IST

Austria vs Israel - 1:15 AM IST

Denmark vs Faroe Islands - 1:15 AM IST

England vs Albania - 1:15 AM IST

Hungary vs San Marino - 1:15 AM IST

Italy vs Switzerland - 1:15 AM IST

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania - 1:15 AM IST

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland - 7:30 PM IST

Norway vs Latvia - 10:30 PM IST

Turkey vs Gibraltar - 10:30 PM IST

S*unday, November 14*

Belgium vs Estonia - 1:15 AM IST

France vs Kazakhstan - 1:15 AM IST

Montenegro vs Netherlands - 1:15 AM IST

Wales vs Belarus - 1:15 AM IST

M*atchday 10*

S*unday, November 14*

Croatia vs Russia - 7:30 PM IST

Malta vs Slovakia - 7:30 PM IST

Slovenia vs Cyprus - 7:30 PM IST

Armenia vs Germany - 10:30 PM IST

Liechtenstein vs Romania - 10:30 PM IST

North Macedonia vs Iceland - 10:30 PM IST

M*onday, November 15*

Greece vs Kosovo - 1:15 AM IST

Luxembourg vs Ireland - 1:15 AM IST

Portugal vs Serbia - 1:15 AM IST

Spain vs Sweden - 1:15 AM IST

T*uesday, November 16*

Albania vs Andorra - 1:15 AM IST

Austria vs Moldova - 1:15 AM IST

Israel vs Faroe Island - 1:15 AM IST

Northern Ireland vs Italy - 1:15 AM IST

Poland vs Hungary - 1:15 AM IST

San Marino vs England - 1:15 AM IST

Scotland vs Denmark - 1:15 AM IST

Switzerland vs Bulgaria - 1:15 AM IST

W*ednesday, November 17*

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine - 1:15 AM IST

Czech Republic vs Estonia - 1:15 AM IST

Finland vs France - 1:15 AM IST

Gibraltar vs Latvia - 1:15 AM IST

Montenegro vs Turkey - 1:15 AM IST

Netherlands vs Norway - 1:15 AM IST

Wales vs Belgium - 1:15 AM IST