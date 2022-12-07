FIFA World Cup 2022: Leading stats of all eight quarter-finalists so far 

It has been a remarkable festival of football in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and we’ve still got a way to go before we have to say goodbye. There have been 148 goals scored in this year’s edition so far, with 28 of those coming in a scintillating round-of-16 that saw one of the favourites for the title, Spain, bow out. Going into the last 16, the race for the golden boot was completely level with multiple players in the running having scored three times - that was, of course, until Kylian Mbappe reminded the world just how good he is with a brace against Poland, propelling him to the top of the current leaderboard. But do you know which player has completed the most passes, or who has covered the most ground for their nation? As we rapidly approach the quarter-finals, we’re taking a look at the numbers behind each team, and how they booked their spot in the last eight… FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

Achraf Hakimi scored the penalty that sent Morocco through (GETTY IMAGES)

Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 Tuesday (6 December) was a night to remember for the Moroccons, who pulled off a phenomenal upset to knock Spain out of the competition. In a tense round-of-16 affair, neither side could break the deadlock after 90 minutes and extra-time, sending the game to penalties. Yassine Bounou was the hero for Morocco, who are now the only African team left in the competition, after he saved two of Spain’s three penalties, with their opening one hitting the post. Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty - a lovely dink down the middle - that secured the place in the last eight. They are now set to face Portugal for a place in the final four on Saturday (10 December), and here’s a look at the numbers behind their resilient display in Qatar so far… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 3

Goals: 4

Goals conceded: 1

Clean sheets: 3

Attempts on goal: 32

Attempts on target: 11

Most goals: Hakim Ziyech, Roman Saiss, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Youssef En-Nesyri (1)

Most attempts on goal: Hakim Ziyech (7)

Most assists: Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi (1)

Most passes: Achraf Hakimi (193)

Overall passes: 1384 (1102 completed)

Most crosses: Hakim Ziyech (15)

Most distance covered: Sofyan Amrabat (48.1km)

Bruno Fernandes has the most goal involvements for a Portuguese player at the World Cup since 1966 (2022 Getty Images)

Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal may have lost their final group game to the Republic of Korea, but their display against Switzerland showed a side who means business. Goncalo Ramos was the star of the show after he bagged a hat-trick - the first we’ve seen in Qatar - on their way to a 6-1 hammering of Switzerland in the round-of-16 on Tuesday (6 December). Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao all got on the scoresheet, propelling the 2016 European Champions into the final four. Bruno Fernandes picked up another assist in the round-of-16, taking his goal involvements for the tournament to five (two goals, one assist) - no Portugal player has had more in this competition since Eusebio (10) and Jose Torres (6) in 1966. Can they take one step closer to giving Cristiano Ronaldo a coveted World Cup medal before his potential international retirement when they face Morocco on Saturday (10 December)? Here is their tournament in stats so far… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 5

Goals: 12

Goals conceded: 5

Clean sheets: 1

Attempts on goal: 51

Attempts on target: 22

Most goals: Goncalo Ramos (3)

Most attempts on goal: Cristiano Ronaldo (9)

Most assists: Bruno Fernandes (3)

Most passes: Joao Cancelo (215)

Overall passes: 2299 (2023 completed)

Most crosses: Bruno Fernandes (12)

Most distance covered: Bernardo Silva (36.96km)

Harry Kane is one goal away from becoming England's joint-top all-time leading scorer (2022 Getty Images)

England at FIFA World Cup 2022 Gareth Southgate’s England side may have broken the record for number of draws in World Cups when they played out a 0-0 against the USA in their second group game, but outside of that stalemate, they’ve been scoring for fun. They are currently joint-top for most goals scored so far, level only with Portugal on 12. Three of those goals came in the round-of-16 against Senegal on Sunday (4 December), with Harry Kane getting his first goal of the tournament - 52nd for his country - and taking one step closer to becoming England’s all-time top-scorer, second only to Wayne Rooney as things stand (53). Jordan Henderson opened the scoring, while Bukayo Saka sealed the 3-0 victory before the hour mark with his third goal in Qatar. Will Southgate’s side continue their flowing attack against reigning champions France, who they face on Saturday (10 December)? Here are some key stats ahead of that tense clash… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Goals: 12

Goals conceded: 2

Clean sheets: 3

Attempts on goal: 46

Attempts on target: 21

Most goals: Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka (3)

Most attempts on goal: Marcus Rashford (10)

Most assists: Harry Kane (3)

Most passes: John Stones (376)

Overall passes: 2544 (2270 completed)

Most crosses: Luke Shaw (15)

Most distance covered: Declan Rice (44.26km)

Can England stop Kylian Mbappé in the quarter-finals? (2022 Getty Images)

France at World Cup 2022 Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe has been a force to be reckoned with in Qatar, registering seven goal involvements so far (five goals, two assists). But his teammate Olivier Giroud is the one currently writing his name in history, after overtaking Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading goal scorer when he broke their deadlock in their 3-1 win last time out against Poland. Mbappe bagged a brace on the night, too, sinking Poland despite Robert Lewandowski converting a late stoppage time penalty to snatch a clean sheet from the grasp of Hugo Lloris. They may be without star striker Karim Benzema, who withdrew through injury, but plenty of the Frenchmen are stepping up to the task. The question on the lips of many English fans is quite straightforward: how do we stop Mbappe? We’ll soon find out, as the 2018 Champions take on England on Saturday (10 December). Here are the numbers driving France’s bid to win back-to-back World Cup titles… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 2

Goals: 9

Goals conceded: 4

Clean sheets: 0

Attempts on goal: 68

Attempts on target: 38

Most goals: Kylian Mbappe (5)

Most attempts on goal: Kylian Mbappe (20)

Most assists: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Theo Hernandez (2)

Most passes: Aurelien Tchouameni (314)

Overall passes: 2413 (2156 completed)

Most crosses: Antoine Griezmann (29)

Most distance covered: Aurelien Tchouameni (40.3km)

Will this be the last time we see Lionel Messi at a World Cup? (GETTY IMAGES (GETTY IMAGES (Photographer) - [None] (GETTY IMAGES (GETTY IMAGES (Photographer) - [None] (Photographer) - [None])

Argentina at World Cup 2022 Just as it is with Cristiano Ronaldo, this could very well be the last time we see Lionel Messi at a World Cup - and we all know he’d love nothing more than to go out having captained his team to glory, with football’s most prestigious trophy. Argentina may have succumbed to a shocking opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia, but Messi has spurred his team on and now they are in full-flow heading into their quarter-final tie with Netherlands on Friday (9 December). Messi opened the scoring for his nation in their round-of-16 clash with Australia on Saturday (3 December) with some lovely quick football on the edge of the area, before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead heading into the final 30 minutes. An Enzo Fernandez own goal made things difficult in the latter stages, with both excellent defending and goalkeeping ensuring that they went through in 90 minutes. They’ll be up against a resilient Louis van Gaal side for a place in the last four. Here is their journey so far in numbers, as Messi leads the way… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 2

Goals: 7

Goals conceded: 3

Clean sheets: 2

Attempts on goal: 58

Attempts on target: 26

Most goals: Lionel Messi (3)

Most attempts on goal: Lionel Messi (19)

Most assists: Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi (1)

Most passes: Rodrigo de Paul (384)

Overall passes: 2716 (2442 completed)

Most crosses: Angel di Maria (20)

Most distance covered: Rodrigo de Paul (44.08km)

Cody Gakpo is the leading goal scorer for the Dutch, with 3 goals so far (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022 The Dutch may not have been the most exciting side to indulge at the World Cup, but they certainly know how to get the job done. It bodes well for them heading into the final eight knowing that they have not lost a single game of competitive football inside 90 minutes while Louis van Gaal has been at the helm. Their display against USA in the round-of-16 on Saturday (3 December) may have been their most convincing yet, however, and a potential sign of things to come. Wing-backs Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries were at the heart of the action, registering some kind of involvement in every goal in their 3-1 win over the Americans. Dumfries assisted Memphis Depay to open the scoring, before setting uo Blind to double their lead before half-time. The USA halved the deficit through Haji Wright, but minutes later Blind set up Dumfries to make it three and secure the Netherlands’ spot in the last eight. Next up: A full-flowing Messi and Argentina on Friday (9 December). Here are some of the numbers behind the Dutch that could see their opponents bow out of the competition. Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 4

Goals: 8

Goals conceded: 2

Clean sheets: 2

Attempts on goal: 35

Attempts on target: 14

Most goals: Cody Gakpo (3)

Most attempts on goal: Memphis Depay (10)

Most assists: Davy Klassen, Denzel Dumfries (2)

Most passes: Nathan Ake (267)

Overall passes: 2153 (1885 completed)

Most crosses: Cody Gakpo (24)

Most distance covered: Frenkie de Jong (45.16km)

Richarlison has been flourishing for Brazil (Getty Images)

Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil have been dancing in Qatar, and that scintillating display against the Republic of Korea side in the round-of-16 on Monday (5 December). Neymar may have returned to the squad after being out with an injury briefly, but Richarlison has been the star man for Tite’s side so far. And he was pulling the strings against the Koreans, scoring and assisting. Vinicius Jr was the man to open the scoring before Neymar buried a penalty inside the first 15 minutes. Spurs forward Richarlison bagged his third in Qatar, finishing off a lovely team move. Teammate Lucas Paqueta all but secured the victory with a volleyed goal to make it 4-0 at half-time. Paik Seung-ho pulled one back for South Korea with a lovely strike, but it was just too late. Now the South Americans face 2018 runners-up Croatia on Friday (9 December). Take a look at the numbers behind their journey to this point… Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 3

Goals: 7

Goals conceded: 2

Clean sheets: 2

Attempts on goal: 70

Attempts on target: 30

Most goals: Richarlison (3)

Most attempts on goal: Neymar (8)

Most assists: Vinicius Jr (2)

Most passes: Marquinhos (263)

Overall passes: 2314 (2071 completed)

Most crosses: Raphinha (24)

Most distance covered: Marquinhos (34.41km)

Dominik Livaković's heroics against Japan saw Croatia progress to the quarter-finals (2022 Getty Images)