FIFA World Cup 2022: France's route to the World Cup final

France join Argentina to become the second team through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The regining world champions booked their place in the football tournament's title decider after they defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final on Wednesday (14 December).

An early goal by Theo Hernandez followed by a late finish from subtitute Randal Kolo Muani was the difference as Les Bleus brought an end to Morocco's football fairytale.

The Atlas Lions made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final but despite the thousands of fans packed into the Al Bayt stadium to roar them on, Morocco found themselves unable to progress any further.

The victory books France a date with Argentina in the final on Sunday (18 December). Their apperance in the final will mark the first time a side has made consecutive FIFA World Cup finals since Brazil in 2002.

It has been a solid run to the finals for the 2018 champions who have scored 13 goals in their six matches.

They got their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a strong start after notching wins against Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 with one group game in hand.

A 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their final pool game did little to stifle their title intentions as they rebounded in their first knockout game against Poland to win 3-1. That set them up for a hotly anticipated quarter-final match against England which Les Bleus edged past with a 2-1 win.

Victory against Morocco in the semi-final now means they will await their tournament fate on Sunday.

As the world countdowns to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, discover France's journey to the end and the route that got them there.