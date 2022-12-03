FIFA World Cup 2022: Four must-see matches in the Round of 16 including France vs Poland and Brazil vs Republic of Korea 

The group stage is over and now it’s onto the serious business of the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Sixteen teams will fight for the right to advance in a tournament that has already had its fair share of surprises. Four-time World Cup winners Germany are out, as are Russia 2018 third-place playoff winners Belgium. But for the teams that did make it through, it’s time to dream big as they eye the famous golden World Cup trophy and a place in the history books. Here are four of the tastiest matchups from the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann (Ryan Pierse)

France vs Poland: Mbappe and co. face football great Robert Lewandowski On Sunday 4 December, World Champions France will face Poland in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. After ringing the changes in their loss against Tunisia, it’s a safe bet that Didier Deschamps will bring back many of his biggest stars to the starting 11, including Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris and Antoine Griezmann. France began their world title defence in style with a 4-1 drubbing of Australia and followed that result with a 2-1 victory over Denmark. And while they lost their final game, it didn’t stop them topping their group and receiving - on paper - a more favourable draw for the last 16. In Mbappe, Giroud and Griezmann they have one of the most potent strike forces in the tournament, with the former having already scored three and Giroud two goals in their opening three games. They look to be favourites, not only for this game, but also arguably the entire World Cup tournament. Poland, for their part, will be relying on the mercurial talents of Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old Barcelona striker has scored 77 goals for his national team - the highest in his country’s history. It also makes him the third-highest European goalscorer in international history behind Ferenc Puskas (84) and Cristiano Ronaldo (118). While Poland’s group stage performance saw them qualify for the next round with a win, a draw and a loss, they showed glimpses of their best against Saudi Arabia, as they ran out 2-0 winners. More importantly perhaps is the fact that Lewandowski has finally broken his scoring duck at the World Cup, after netting an 82nd-minute goal against the Saudis. He will be eager for more against a France team that includes Barcelona teammates Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele.

Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice (Stu Forster)

England vs Senegal: Kane, Rashford, Koulibaly and more in action on Sunday England have yet to taste defeat at Qatar 2022, with a 6-2 victory over Iran and 3-0 win against Wales sandwiching a 0-0 draw with the USA. While captain and Russia 2018 top scorer Harry Kane has yet to find the net in this tournament, the Three Lions have a wealth of attacking talent that have brought their A-Game to Qatar. After an inconsistent past two years with Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has found the net three times in the group stage, including a brace in England’s last match against Wales. Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has also enjoyed an excellent start to the World Cup with two goals in the group opener against Japan. However, England would be wise not to underestimate the talent of Senegal, who are in something of a hot vein of form having beaten Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 after a loss in their first game against the Netherlands. Their winner in their final group game match against Ecuador saw talismanic skipper Kalidou Koulibaly strike in the 70th minute to secure their place in the last 16. He, along with fellow Chelsea player and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Everton’s Idrissa Gueye. Nottingham Forest’s Chikhou Kouyate and Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr and others, will all be very familiar to the English players who ply their trade in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo (2022 Getty Images)

Netherlands vs USA: Gakpo looks to extend scoring streak while question marks remain over Pulisic The Netherlands topped their World Cup group with seven points, after two wins and a draw set up a clash with the USA in the round of 16. Cody Gakpo has been the star of the team so far, scoring in each of the three games against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar. Netherlands enter the last 16 on a strong run of form, having won five of their last six games in all competitions, with the only blip the 1-1 draw with Ecuador in the second match of Group A. However, their impressive win percentage doesn’t mean the Dutch have been without criticism. A lack of shots on goal - eight in total this World Cup so far - have led to accusations of negativity for the men in orange. With two draws and a win in Group B, the USA secured their spot in the last 16 in the final group fixture against Iran, in which they ran out 1-0 winners to finish second behind England. Their goalscorer in that match, Christian Pulisic, was taken to hospital after injuring himself in the act of scoring against Iran. It is yet to be seen whether he will be fit for the match against the Netherlands. The USA have failed to beat a European team at the World Cup since 2002 but will be hoping all that changes as they seek to make a first World Cup quarter-final in 20 years.