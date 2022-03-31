FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw: Groups to be decided for showpiece event – watch live in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw is set to take place on Friday, April 1 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar to determine the groups and fixtures for the upcoming football spectacle.

The 32 teams that will play at the FIFA World Cup 2022, of which 29 have already qualified, will be divided into eight groups of four through the draw.

Two of the remaining three qualifying spots will be decided through the intercontinental playoffs and the last berth will be determined when Wales face either Ukraine or Scotland in June.

The three vacant spots will be replaced by placeholders during the draw.

The procedure to determine the fixtures involves teams being seeded according to their world football rankings and then placed into four pots.

Pot 1 includes hosts Qatar and the top seven teams, while pot 2 has teams seeded eight to 15. The 16 to 23 seeded teams are placed in pot 3 whereas pot 4 will contain teams seeded 24 to 28 along with the three placeholders.

Then, the groups for FIFA World Cup 2022 will be determined using eight pots, labelled Group A to Group H. Qatar, courtesy of being the hosts, will be represented by a different coloured ball and will be the first team to be drawn in Group A.

The remaining seven teams from pot 1 will fill up Group B to Group H. The same process is applied for pots 2, 3 and 4.

However, in the FIFA World Cup 2022, no group will have more than one team from the same confederation. Only Europe, which has 13 qualifying spots, will be allowed to have a maximum of two teams in five groups.

The football World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18, with the group stage lasting 12 days and featuring four matches per day.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be telecast live on the History TV18 HD TV channel in India at 9.30 PM IST.

Live streaming for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be available on the subscription-based Voot app in India.