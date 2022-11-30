The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has seen captivating performances from many global stars so far.

Canadian model Nora Fatehi, known for her work in the Indian film industry, also made her presence felt, dancing to famous Bollywood numbers at FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, hosted at Al Bidda Park in the heart of the capital Doha.

The FIFA Fan Festival is an event organised by football’s governing body and the host city during a World Cup.

Nora Fatehi danced to several Bollywood songs including O Saki Saki and also strutted her moves on the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky.