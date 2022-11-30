Nora Fatehi danced on several Bollywood numbers and on the official FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light The Sky’ at the FIFA Fan Festival.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has seen captivating performances from many global stars so far.
Canadian model Nora Fatehi, known for her work in the Indian film industry, also made her presence felt, dancing to famous Bollywood numbers at FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, hosted at Al Bidda Park in the heart of the capital Doha.
The FIFA Fan Festival is an event organised by football’s governing body and the host city during a World Cup.
Nora Fatehi danced to several Bollywood songs including O Saki Saki and also strutted her moves on the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky.
The multifaceted entertainer was one of the several global artists who sang and performed Light in the Sky - the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The Bollywood star also shared videos of some candid moments from the stadium while attending a match, where the song was being played during a break. ‘That’s my voice,” Nora Fatehi could be heard saying in the video.
“That moment when you hear your voice at the World Cup stadium…It’s milestones like these that make the journey so worth it!” Nora Fatehi wrote.
“Always envisioned moments like these…From a regular girl in the hood to this…Many laughed at me at the start!” the 30-year-old added.
Nora Fatehi is a well-known star in the Indian film industry. She made her singing debut in 2018 with the Moroccan band Fnaire, producing and performing the Arabic version of the Indian song Dilbar.
