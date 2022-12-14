FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to the World Cup final

Argentina are the first team through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The two-time World Cup winners secured their place in the tournament's title decider after they defeated last year's runners-up Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday (13 December).

Argentine record-breaker Lionel Messi was on prolific form netting one goal and providing two assists to guarantee the Albiceleste another shot at football glory.

A place on Sunday night's showdown also allows him one last chance to snare the one trophy that has so far eluded him in his illustrious career.

It's been a remarkable World Cup campaign so far for Argentina, who have scored 12 goals in their six matches.

They got off to troubled start after losing 2-1 to second-lowest ranked team in the tournament Saudi Arabia in their opening group game before bouncing back, to beat other group rivals Mexico and Poland 2-0 and emerge out of the group on top.

A 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 led to a quarter-final clash against familiar foes Netherlands. The highly charged meeting saw Argentina survive a penalty shootout against the Oranje to line up Croatia in the semi-final.

Now they await the winner of France vs Morocco (14 December).

As the world countdowns to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final discover Argentina's journey to the end and the route that got them there.