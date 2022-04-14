FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 to be hosted in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai

FIFA, the world governing body for football, on Wednesday, confirmed Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai as the host cities for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which will be held in India this October.

The tournament will be staged at three venues, Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

The venues in Navi Mumbai and Goa had also hosted matches during the men’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Meanwhile, the draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will take place on June 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Along with India, who have already qualified as the host nation, Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand have booked their berths for the tournament. A total of 16 teams will compete.

Defending champions Spain’s qualification matches will be held in May.

This will be India’s first appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup since the biennial competition began in 2008.

India were the hosts for the 2020 edition of the youth football tournament, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.