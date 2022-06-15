FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Bhubaneshwar to host India’s group matches; final in Navi Mumbai

India’s three group matches in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in October will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The semi-finals will be held in Goa while the final will be played in Navi Mumbai.

The international football federation (FIFA) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced the schedule on Wednesday.

India will play their group matches on October 11, 14 and 17. However, the hosts, placed in Group A, will know their opponents only on June 24 when the official draws are announced.

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups (A-D), will play 32 games across 10 days. All the 10 match days will see double-headers. The tournament will be held from October 11 to 30.

The matches in Navi Mumbai will be played at the DY Patil Stadium while those in Goa will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Apart from hosting group matches, the two stadiums will equally share the four quarter-final games on October 21 and 22.

The two semi-finals will take place in Goa on October 26. The final and the third-place match will be held in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

This is the second FIFA competition being hosted by India in recent years. India also hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017. However, the matches were held across six venues - New Delhi, Kolkata, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati and Kochi.