FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India out of knockouts race after 3-0 loss to Morocco

The Indian women’s football team went down 3-0 to Morocco in its second Group A match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

It was India’s second loss after the 8-0 defeat to the USA and keeps them bottom of the group with no points. The result also means that India cannot make it past the group stages at their home tournament as only the top two from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Second half goals from Doha El Madani (51’), Yasmine Zouhir (62’) and Djennah Cherif (90’) condemned India to its second loss of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

The Indian football team began in solid fashion, maintaining its defensive shape to withstand a couple of Moroccan attacks and even had a chance from a free-kick which did not come to anything.

Morocco then created two gilt-edged chances with a slick passing move and then with their intense pressing which drew mistakes from the Indian defence. However, they were unable to put away those chances.

Morocco remained calm with their passing and rushed India into tackles and interceptions but the home team held on well to keep the score 0-0 at half-time.

Five minutes into the second half, Indian defender Naketa - who was playing her first match of the tournament - handled the ball inside the ‘D’ after the team could not clear a corner and Morocco were given a penalty.

Doha El Madani stepped up and scored Morocco’s first-ever goal in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

India tried to respond but were inaccurate with their passing. Just after the hour mark, Morocco doubled their lead.

India’s new goalkeeper Melody Chanu could not gather a cross from the right wing and the ball fell to Moroccan captain Yasmine Zouhir, who scored from barely a few yards out.

The Indian team could not create many more chances until the 80th minute. Anita Kumari was sent through on goal by substitute Lynda Kom but the Moroccan came out early to thwart the chance.

Four minutes were added on at the end and Morocco got their third goal in the first minute of added time.

Djennah Cherif, Morocco’s most threatening player all evening, found herself with the ball on the left wing and finished with aplomb to complete Morocco’s first victory in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup history.

Though India have been eliminated, home fans will be able to witness them in action one last time against Brazil in their third group-stage in the FIFA U-17 World Cup game on Monday.