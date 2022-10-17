FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India end campaign with 5-0 loss to Brazil

The Indian women’s football team ended its FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign with a 5-0 loss to Brazil in their final Group A match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Having lost to the USA and Morocco, India were already out of the running for the quarter-finals and were playing for pride. The loss on Monday meant India finished at the bottom of their group, without having scored a single goal.

Gabi Berchon (11’), Aline (40’, 51’) and Lara (86’, 90+3’) scored the goals for Brazil.

Against a strong Brazilian side, India did well to keep their shape in the opening few minutes and even created a couple of half chances with Anita Kumari finding space behind the Brazilian backline.

The first first big chance, though, fell Brazil’s way after a scramble in the Indian box but the Jhonson, the Selecao women’s top scorer in the competition so far, failed to convert with the goal at her mercy.

India, though, fell behind in the 11th minute after Gabi Berchon fired in a cut back from the right. The early goal put the Brazilian in firm control of the match as they launched relentless attacks on the Indian goal.

Thomas Dennerby-coached India showed good discipline to thwart the Brazilianas and India goalkeeper Melody Keisham produced some good saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Indian attackers also managed to create some decent chances with Neha and Anita looking to run behind the visitors’ high line every opportunity they got.

Brazil, though, kept chipping away and were awarded in the 40th minute with Ana Flavia setting up Aline with a beautiful pass. The Brazilian forward ensured a two-goal cushion for her team heading into half-time.

With a 2-0 lead, Brazil looked firmly in control of the proceedings in the second half. Aline netted her second goal of the match six minutes into the second period before second-half substitute Lara grabbed a late brace with two stunning long range strikes and made the scoreline 5-0 in favour of the visitors.

The win means Brazil finish second in Group B behind the USA based on goal difference and qualified for the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2012.