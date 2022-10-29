Live streaming, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 final, Colombia vs Spain - full schedule

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 concludes on Sunday, with Spain facing off against Colombia in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Watch live streaming.

Spain are the reigning champions, having won the last edition in 2018, and are looking for their second title, which will bring them level with North Korea for the most Women’s World Cup titles in the age group.

Colombia, meanwhile, are chasing a slice of history of their own after becoming the first team from South America to reach the final of the age-group football tournament.

Colombia, in fact, pipped Spain to top Group C by superior goal difference after both teams finished with six points. The reigning champions, however, won their group fixture, the opener, against Colombia, edging out the South Americans courtesy of a solitary goal by Jone Amezaga.

Colombia trumped Tanzania 3-0 in the quarter-finals before squeezing past Nigeria via a dramatic penalty shootout (6-5) in the semis.

Spain ousted Japan 2-1 in the quarters before a 90th-minute winner from Lucia Corrales took them past Germany in the semi-finals.

Nigeria and Germany will face off in the third-place playoff, which will kick off at the DY Patil Stadium at 4:30 PM IST. This match will also be live streamed.

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo is currently tied with Japan’s Momoko Tanikawa as the top scorer of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 with four goals and will look to get on the scoresheet on Sunday to claim the title outright.

The ongoing seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was initially scheduled for 2020 in India but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The junior women’s World Cup is also the second major FIFA event to be held in India after the country hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

Where to watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 live in India

The Colombia vs Spain FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 final will be telecast live on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Voot Select app and JioTV.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 final schedule

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Sunday, October 30

Third place playoff, Nigeria vs Germany - 4.30 PM IST

Final, Colombia vs Spain - 8.00 PM IST