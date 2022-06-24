FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India clubbed with Brazil, USA, Morocco in Group A - full schedule

The Indian women’s football team has been drawn in Group A with Brazil, the USA and Morocco for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

The seventh edition of the women’s under-17 football World Cup will be hosted in India from October 11 to 30.

India qualified for the tournament by virtue of being hosts and will be featuring in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The 16 competing countries have been divided into four groups. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Indian women’s football team will begin its campaign against the USA on October 11 and will play Morocco on October 14. India’s final group match against Brazil will be held on October 17. India will play all their matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Reigning champions Spain are placed in Group C while 2014 champions Japan, who have also finished runners-up twice, are in Group D. North Korea, the most successful team at the football event with two titles, will not be part of the biennial event.

The semi-finals will be held in Goa while the final will be played in Navi Mumbai. The matches in Navi Mumbai will be played at the DY Patil Stadium while those in Goa will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

This is the second FIFA competition being hosted by India in recent years. India also hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India was initially scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 groups

Group A: India, Brazil, USA, Morocco

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India’s schedule

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

October 11: India vs USA - 8:00 PM IST

October 14: India vs Morocco - 8:00 PM IST

October 17: India vs Brazil - 8:00 PM IST