2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: Quarter-finals preview, schedule, and how to watch stars in Olympic qualifier

After some thrilling group stage action, the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup looks set to deliver more big showdowns as the competition heads into the quarter-finals on Thursday (29 September).

Defending champions United States, led by A'ja Wilson (pictured), booked their slot in the final eight in emphatic fashion, breaking the record for most points scored in a World Cup game and most consecutive wins at a World Cup as they went 5-0 in Group A.

Joining the U.S. in the quarters from Group A are China (4-1), Belgium (3-2), and history-makers Puerto Rico (2-3) who advance to the final eight for the very first time.

Hosts Australia shook off an opening pool game defeat to France to finish on top of hotly contested Group B (4-1).

The Opals enjoyed significant support from the home crowd in Sydney as fans have gathered to witness the comeback of 41-year-old basketball great Lauren Jackson. Now, they have more cause to celebrate with their team sitting on top of a tough pool.

Finishing in second with the same record is Canada, who were edged out by Australia in their sole loss of the group stage.

Serbia and France also advanced finishing in third and fourth respectively both with three wins and two losses.

As well as getting their hands on the World Cup, the winner of this year's event will also guarantee a qualification spot for Paris 2024 meaning everything is to play for as the knockouts begin.

2022 Women's Basketball World Cup: Quarter-final draw and schedule

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup began on the 22 September with six teams in two pools. The top four teams from each pool then qualified for the quarter-finals, which will take place on Thursday 29 September.

To establish which teams would compete against each other, a draw was used to determine the quarter-final fixtures:

12:00 - United States v Serbia - Sydney Superdome

14:30 - Puerto Rico v Canada - Sydney Superdome

18:00 - France v China - Sydney Superdome

20:30 - Australia v Belgium - Sydney Superdome

All times listed are in Australian Eastern Time (UTC+10).

2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: Stars to watch

Several big name stars remain in the top eight as the fight to crown the next women's basketball world champion continues. Here are a few names to look out for as the competition heats up.

Breanna Stewart (USA)

Reigning world and Olympic champions Team USA will touchdown in Sydney as the favourites to win this year’s tournament.

In addition to being propped up by an impressive pedigree that includes 10 world titles and nine Olympic gold medals, they brag a roster that blends a ripe amount of depth, youth, and experience.

For those looking for the ace in their deck, the case can be made for several players possessing star quality, but when it comes to the international stage, it is hard to look past Breanna Stewart.

Three-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, the 28-year-old Seattle Storm forward has a devastating record while in a US jersey.

Since her call up to the national team in 2013 she has assisted Team USA in claiming gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in 2021 (14-0) and at the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Cups (12-0).

At the 2018 Worlds in Tenerife, Spain, Stewart was awarded the honour of Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after starting all six games and averaging a team-leading 16.3 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

It was an award she would claim again after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in 2021, where she consistently shone for her team. In the final against Japan, Stewart claimed 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals to end with a tournament double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Breanna Stewart after winning her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Lauren Jackson (Australia)

2006 champions, and 2018 runners-up, Australia will be hoping hosting duties gives them an advantage in the knockout stages.

If they were looking for a sign that now is the time to knock the Team USA giants off their perch then the return of Lauren Jackson to the roster is surely one.

The 41-year-old WNBA Hall of Famer underlined a remarkable comeback to the game after she was named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia by head coach Sandy Brondello.

Jackson returns from retirement looking to write another chapter in what an already stellar career has been.

To date, the centre has clinched two WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm in 2004 and 2010, won league titles in Australia, Spain and Russia, been awarded the WNBA MVP award four times and amassed three Olympic silver medals and one bronze.

The Opal hung up her jersey in 2016 after continual knee injuries threatened her playing career. After retiring she had two sons before mounting her comeback.

Lauren Jackon will make her comeback to international basketball at a home World Cup in Sydney Picture by 2012 Getty Images

Gabby Williams (France)

With stalwarts missing from the French team in Sydney, Gabby Williams has had to become a leader for Les Bleues - and fast.

Though taking charge isn't easy, Williams has already proven she is well-suited to the role.

The 26-year-old dual international only began representing France last year but has already helped her team take a EuroBasket silver medal (2021) and an Olympic bronze medal (Tokyo 2020, in 2021).

When she's not being clutch in defence, an area of the court she dominates in the WNBA for the Seattle Storm, she's generative in offence often making the small forward the architect in any French victories.

Already at the World Cup in five games she is sitting third in tournament top scorers having put up a total of 78 points overall, producing an average of 15.6 points per game. Defensively she also has nine steals, three blocks and 23 defensive rebounds to her name.

The knockout phase won't be easy for France having drawn China, but whatever may happen, you can be sure Williams will be key to French hopes.

Gabby Williams has been a standout for France in Sydney Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup: The road to the final

All times are in Australian Eastern Time (UTC +10).

Friday 30 September

17:00 Semi-final 1 - Sydney Superdome

19:30 Semi-final 2 - Sydney Superdome

Saturday 1 October

13:00 Third place game - Sydney Superdome

16:00 Final - Sydney Superdome

Past winners of the FIBA Women’s World Cup

2018 – United States

2014 – United State

2010 – United States

2006 – Australia

2002 – United States

1998 – United States

1994 – Brazil

1990 – United States

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: How to watch Team USA in action

Action from the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is available on Courtside 1891, FIBA's live video and highlights subscription platform.

ESPN platforms ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN2 will air the Women's World Cup live in the USA from Sydney, Australia.

For more details on which games will be available on which platform click here.