FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers: India lose to New Zealand but advance to second round

The Indian men’s basketball team was beaten 95-60 by New Zealand in its third FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers Group A match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday.

This was India’s third defeat in as many matches. They had lost 101-46 to New Zealand in their opening match before going down 88-64 to Philippines.

Despite the undesired results, the Indian basketball team will finish in the top three of its group and progress to round 2 of the qualifiers, starting in August.

South Korea, the fourth team of Group A, were disqualified after they forfeited their matches due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

Against world No. 27 New Zealand, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Pranav Singh and Arvind Krishnan scored 10 points each for India. The Kiwis’ Tom Vodanovich, with 20 points, was the top scorer of the match.

India, ranked 80th in the world, made a strong start to the match and even led for the majority of the opening quarter. However, the Vishesh Bhriguvanshi-led India dropped their guard towards the end of first quarter and went from leading 14-12 to trailing 20-24.

New Zealand upped their offence in the second quarter and the Indians failed to keep up. The Kiwis added 28 points in the second period while India could only score seven.

The Indian basketball team came out with renewed intent after the break, matching the opponents point for point. However, New Zealand managed to keep their big lead intact and went into the final quarter 45-73.

Despite the improved effort, India could not catch up and went down fighting 60-95.

India’s remaining round 1 group match against the Philippines will be played on June 30.