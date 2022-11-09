FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, live streaming: India to play Saudi Arabia, Lebanon

The Indian men’s basketball team will resume its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers second round with a Group E clash against Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Thursday.

India, 85th in the latest FIBA basketball rankings, will then head to play heavyweights Lebanon at the Pierre Gemayel Arena in Beirut on Saturday (local time).

If India lose both these matches, they would be out of contention to qualify for the main round of the FIBA World Cup. India's matches can be watched on live streaming.

In the first round, India were placed in Group A with New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea. The Indian men's basketball team lost two matches each against New Zealand, and the Philippines but finished third with four points in the group as the Korean team was disqualified.

With it, India progressed to the second round and were placed in the six-team Group E alongside New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan.

The Indian team lost its matches in the August window against Lebanon and Jordan and did not play New Zealand and the Philippines as India already played them in the opening round.

After all the matches in Group E are over, India will have to finish within the top three in the group (top four if the Philippines finish in the top three) to qualify for the 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to be held in August-September next year.

With Group E toppers New Zealand, who are unbeaten in their six matches, and second-placed Lebanon, who have five wins and one loss, securing their places from Group E along with co-hosts the Philippines, India, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will jostle for the remaining spot to qualify for basketball World Cup next year.

The Philippines and Japan have already qualified for the upcoming basketball World Cup, courtesy of being the co-hosts of the tournament.

India have never qualified for the main draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the 18 editions held so far.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers round 2: India’s schedule in November and live match start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, November 10: India vs Saudi Arabia - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 13: India vs Lebanon - 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers matches live in India

Live streaming of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers will be on the official FIBA YouTube channel and the courtside1891.basketball website. There will be no live telecast of the matches in India.