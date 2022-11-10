FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers: India lose 85-54 to Saudi Arabia 

The Indian men’s basketball team went down 85-54 to Saudi Arabia in Group E of the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Thursday.

Seijin Mathew top-scored for India with 10 points while Hazim Bader A Aljohar and Khalid M Abdel Gabar responded for Saudi Arabia with 16 points each.

Indian and Saudi Arabian hoopsters matched each other move-for-move in the first quarter, but Saudi Arabia seized the momentum and ended the first 10 minutes leading 19-14.

Saudi Arabia continued to ride the wave and built a 16-point lead early in the second quarter. However, power forward Seijin Mathew and 17-year-old shooting guard Lokendra Singh, who scored nine points in the game, pulled off impressive drives to reduce the deficit to 10 points at the end of the first half.

From 38-28 at the start of the second half, the Indian basketball team stormed back into contention and cut the Saudi Arabian lead to five points at 43-38. However, India gave away easy baskets and went into the final 10 minutes trailing 66-47.

India, ranked 85th, looked threatening in the final quarter but the world No. 73 Saudi Arabia ran away with the game after scoring 19 points as compared to India’s seven in the final quarter.

The Indian basketball team is yet to win a match in the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers. India lost all of their four games in the first round and so far have lost three matches in the second round. They have three more matches left but have an improbable task of making it to the main round of the basketball World Cup after losing to Saudi Arabia.

India’s next match is against Lebanon at the Pierre Gemayel Arena in Beirut on Saturday (local time). India have never qualified for the main draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the 18 editions held so far.