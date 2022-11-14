FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers: India go down 103-74 to Lebanon

The Indian men’s basketball team lost 103-74 to Lebanon in its Group E second round match of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at the Pierre Gemayel Arena in Beirut on Sunday.

Muin Bek Hafeez was India’s standout hoopster in the match, scoring 16 points. Palpreet Singh Brar was the only other Indian basketball player to hit double digit scores, accounting for 12 points.

Lebanon’s Ali Haidar was the top scorer in the contest with 27 points to his name.

India made a positive start to the match with Prashant Singh Rawat and Muin Bek Hafeez sinking three-point baskets each as the visitors went ahead by 10-6 in the early exchanges.

However, Lebanon, 43rd in the FIBA world rankings, grew into the game from that point on and dominated the play against the world No. 85 India.

Haider and Jad Khalil’s lethal combination in the attacking third of the court saw the hosts take a 27-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and then extend their advantage to 49-36 ahead of half-time.

The final two quarters also saw Lebanon boss the play and win the match comfortably by 29 points.

The Indian basketball team is yet to win a match in the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers, having lost all of their four games in the first round and as many in the second round so far. India now sit at the bottom of the Group E points table after eight outings.

Lebanon, meanwhile, are the top team in the group with seven wins and just a single loss in their eight matches.

India’s next match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers will be against Jordan on February 24, 2023.

India have never qualified for the main draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the 18 editions held so far.