FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, live streaming: India vs Jordan in Round 2 opener

The Indian men’s basketball team will kick off its FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers second round campaign with a Group E clash against Jordan at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman on Thursday.

The Indian men's basketball team will fly back to India to face Lebanon at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on August 29. The two matches comprise India’s August window in the second round of the FIBA WC qualifiers. India's matches can be seen on live streaming.

The next windows for the second round qualifiers are scheduled in November and February 2023.

In round 1, India were placed in Group A with New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea. The Indian men's basketball team lost all four matches it played but finished third on the table as the Korean team was disqualified.

With it, India progressed to the second round and were placed in Group E alongside New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan.

The Indian team’s results against New Zealand and the Philippines from the first round will be carried over to the second round, which means India will start at the bottom of Group E with 0 points from four matches.

The Indian team will play Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan twice each in the second round. There will be no matches against New Zealand and the Philippines as India already played them in the opening round and these results will be counted in the standings.

After all the matches are over India will have to finish within the top three in the group (top four if the Philippines finish in the top three) to qualify for the 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to be held in August-September next year.

The Philippines and Japan, who are in Group F, have already qualified for the upcoming World Cup, courtesy of being the co-hosts of the tournament.

India have never qualified for the main draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the 18 editions held so far.

Besides starting from the bottom of the table, India, 82nd in the latest FIBA basketball rankings, is also the lowest-ranked side amongst the nations they will face in Group E.

Saudi Arabia are 80th, Jordan 39th and Lebanon are 54th in the current world rankings.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers round 2: India’s schedule in August and live match start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, August 25: India vs Jordan - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, August 29: India vs Lebanon - 6:00 PM IST

Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers matches live in India?

Live streaming of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers will be on the official FIBA YouTube channel and the courtside1891.basketball website. There will be no live telecast of the matches in India.

Indian team for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers round 2 vs Jordan

India squad: Muin Bek Hafeez, M Arvind Kumar, Amarendra Nayak, Sejin Mathew, Abhishek Gowda, Sunil, Prashant Singh Rawat, Pratyunshu Tomar, Harendra Singh Tomar, Pranav Prince, Piyush Meena, Aryan