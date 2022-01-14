Fencing World Cup 2022, Tbilisi: Bhavani Devi ousted in round of 64, India’s campaign ends early

All Indian fencers, including Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi, were knocked out of the women’s individual sabre Fencing World Cup 2022, being held in Tbilisi, Georgia on Friday.

Bhavani Devi, who is the first fencer from India to compete at the Olympics, was the only countrywoman to make it to the round of 64 at the meet.

Ranked 55 in the world, Bhavani Devi received a bye in the round of 128 but lost to Spain’s Elena Hernandez 15-8 in the next round.

The Indian fencer had won four matches in the group stage and lost one while one was abandoned.

Meanwhile, the two other Indians Anitha Karunakaran and Josna Christy Jose crashed out in the round of 128.

Anitha Karunakaran was beaten 15-3 by Dariya Drozd of the Russian Fencing Federation whereas Josna Christy Jose went down to Spain’s Araceli Navarro by a similar scoreline.

The results brought an end to India’s campaign at the individual Fencing World Cup 2022 in Tbilisi.

The men’s and women’s Team World Cup will start on January 17 at the same venue.

Bhavani Deni is also expected to compete at the next women’s World Cup in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from January 28 to 29, followed by two more World Cups in Greece (March 4 to 5) and Belgium (March 18 to 19).