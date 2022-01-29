Fencing World Cup 2022, Plovdiv: Bhavani Devi exits in round of 64

Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi was knocked out in the round of 64 of the women’s individual sabre Fencing World Cup 2022 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Saturday.

Bhavani Devi, who is the only Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics, lost 15-13 to reigning Pan-American champion Anne-Elizabeth Stone of the USA.

The 28-year-old Indian sabre fencer finished her campaign in 58th position in a field of 137 fencers.

Ranked 59th in the world, Bhavani Devi had won three of her six group stage matches to qualify for the eliminations. She was the lone Indian at the World Cup in Plovdiv.

This was Bhavani Devi’s second straight exit in the round of 64, having faced a similar result at the Fencing World Cup 2022, Tbilisi earlier this month.

Next up, Bhavani Devi is set to compete in two more World Cups in Greece (March 4 to 5) and Belgium (March 18 to 19).