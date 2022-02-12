Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson aim to follow in skate tracks of Torvill and Dean

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are flattered to be mentioned in the same breath as Torvill and Dean at Beijing 2022.

On Saturday (12 February), the British duo started their ice dance campaign in the rhythm dance and placed 10th with 76.45 points.

Fear and Gibson, who feature in the Original series On Edge following ice dance teams on their road to Beijing, will compete in the free dance at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday - 38 years to the day since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean made history at Sarajevo 1984.

Great Britain have not won a Winter Olympics figure skating medal since Lillehammer 1994 when Torvill and Dean claimed ice dance bronze.

That came 10 years after their historic gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games when their 'Bolero' routine bewitched the audience at the Zetra Olympic Ice Hall and 24 million people watching on TV back in Britain.

The duo were awarded a row of perfect sixes, a record score that will never be repeated following the changes made to the judging system in the 2000s.

Fear and Gibson finished seventh at the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm a year after their sixth at the Europeans indicated a bright future on the international stage.

Comparisons to Torvill and Dean are inevitable, but Fear and Gibson are more honoured than daunted to be spoken of alongside the Olympic champions.

Gibson told Scotland's Herald: "They are such an inspiration and we’re incredibly grateful to be even mentioned in the same sentence as Torvill and Dean.

"I love that they’re still so current today – it shows what a legacy they created and just how huge they were. They were real trailblazers and they were so creative and for Lilah and I, that’s something we’re really inspired by.

"We try to think outside the box in terms of the elements we do and I think that’s something we have in common with them." - Lewis Gibson to The Herald

Torvill and Dean, Britain's ice dance heroes

In 1978, Betty Callaway agreed to coach two young skaters, a decision which shaped all their futures.

Actor Michael Crawford became another member of the close-knit team with their 1983 World Championship-winning routine based on the musical 'Barnum' in which he starred.

After Callaway took over as coach, Torvill and Dean finished fifth on their Olympic debut at Lake Placid 1980 before triumphing in every competition they entered from 1981 to 1984 taking in three European titles, four world titles and Olympic gold at Sarajevo.

The pressure was on them going into Sarajevo as the three-time reigning world champions with Dean saying the title "was ours to lose".

Dean told Olympics.com: "Going into the competition we were so focused it was like a caged lion."

On Valentine's Day, after they won the short program, millions watched their self-choreographed routine set to Ravel's 'Bolero'.

The crowd were silent as the hauntingly beautiful music grew to a crescendo while they mesmerised with grace, fluidity and creativity.

Torvill recalled: "It feels like a dream sequence.

"It feels like I was looking down on someone else doing that. It was such an emotional piece as well."

They fell to the ice in a dramatic finale which heralded a standing ovation from a fervent crowd and their roars grew deafening when the scores were given.

A row of perfect sixes for artistic impression - one from every judge - with the pair taking the standard of ice dance to an entirely new level.

The scoreboard shows Torvill and Dean's perfect sixes for artistic impression at Sarajevo 1984

Turning professional before returning for Lillehammer

Having reached the pinnacle of their sport, they turned professional later in 1984 at which point Callaway retired.

The pair created entire ice dance shows and supplied choreography for competitive skaters, including Dean's then-wife Isabelle Duchesnay and her brother Paul who won ice dance silver at Albertville 1992.

However, the relaxing of eligibility rules saw Torvill and Dean return to the ice with Lillehammer 1994 their focus.

A month after winning the European title in Copenhagen, they travelled to Norway for their third Winter Olympics.

Their free dance routine was set to 'Let's Face the Music and Dance' with its light-heartedness in marked contrast to the drama of their Sarajevo performance.

They took bronze behind Russian duo Oksana (Pasha) Grischuk and Evgeny Platov after which they retired for good.

Torvill and Dean performing in the ice dance at Lillehammer 1994

Life after skating

Following retirement, Torvill and Dean have toured with their ice dance shows, undertaken choreography and produced and presented the TV show 'Dancing On Ice'.

In 2014, they returned to Sarajevo to mark the 30th anniversary of their Olympic performance with almost 5,000 people turning out to watch them recreate their 'Bolero' routine.

Thirty-eight years after Olympic gold, Torvill and Dean are forever part of the British sporting landscape with the pair inextricably linked.

Dean said: "There's never been any resentment of us being a double act because that's what we are.

"It's not Torvill and it's not Dean by themselves.