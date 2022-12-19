Famous father-son duos in sports

‘Like father like son’ - the saying, in a lot of cases, applies to all walks of life and sports is no different.

For years, sons of famous athletes have tried to emulate their famous fathers on the sporting arena. While some struggle to cope with never-ending comparisons and fail to come out of the long shadows cast by their fathers, a few stand the test of time and surpass their dads.

Regardless, father-son duos in sports present an interesting narrative - one which fans follow keenly for years.

Recently, Arjun Tendulkar made the headlines for emulating his father Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman to have ever graced cricket, by scoring a century on his first-class debut.

Sachin’s maiden first-class century came for Bombay (now Mumbai) when he was only 15 whereas Arjun, 23, scored his maiden ton playing for Goa against Rajasthan in the 2022 Ranji Trophy.

“Being a son of a cricketer is not so easy and that…when I retired…my message to the media was to allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity,” a proud Sachin Tendulkar said after Arjun’s century.

At the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, another interesting story played out when French forward Marcus Thuram came on for France in the final against Argentina.

Interestingly, his father, Lilian Thuram, helped France lift the 1998 World Cup. Though Marcus couldn’t walk away with a winners’ medal, this was the first instance of both the father and a son making an appearance in a football World Cup final.

Tiger Woods, regarded as one of the finest golfers to ever walk the planet, also recently combined with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods to play in the PNC Championships.

There are several other examples of father-son duos in sports.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar was inspired and trained by his father S Murali, a former triple jump athlete who represented India at various international competitions. Murali Sreeshankar has already surpassed his father’s success and is now a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar, meanwhile, fell short of his father’s legacy despite being an Olympic bronze medallist and a World Cup winner. Dhyan Chand was the architect-in-chief of three of India’s eight Olympic hockey gold medals.

On some rare occasions, some father-son duos have found success in different sports.

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes clinched his country’s first individual Olympic medal since wrestler KD Jadhav’s success in 1952. His father Vece Paes was part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Jeev Milkha Singh created history by becoming the first Indian golfer to join the European Tour in 1998 and has over 20 Tour titles in his career. He is the son of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

Here’s a list of fathers and their sons who mastered the balancing act between the family bond and professionalism to make successful careers.

Famous father-son duos in sports