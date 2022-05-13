Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 final – watch live streaming in India

English football giants Chelsea and Liverpool will meet at the historic Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday for the FA Cup 2021-22 final. The match kicks off at 9:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chelsea are eight-time FA Cup champions and will be making their 16th appearance in the Cup final. Saturday’s fixture will also be their fifth FA Cup final in six years.

The Blues made it to this stage last season too but were beaten to the trophy by Leicester City. Thomas Tuchel’s men will look to change the result this time around.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be making their 15th FA Cup final appearance and have won the trophy seven times. The Reds’ last triumph, though, came way back in 2005-06.

The two teams have also met in the FA Cup final back in 2012 – a match which Chelsea won 2-1 courtesy goals from Didier Drogba and Ramires.

Chasing a quadruple, Liverpool are looking to win their second trophy of the season, having already secured the Carabao Cup, where Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Chelsea on penalties in the final.

Though Liverpool have been the better side overall this campaign, the meetings between the two sides have been edgy affairs this season. Chelsea and Liverpool’s two Premier League meetings in 2021-22 ended in draws while the Carabao Cup final needed penalties to decide a winner.

Chelsea vs Liverpool head-to-head

Overall though Liverpool dominate the head-to-head record against Chelsea, having won 83 of the 191 matches since 1907. The London side have come out on top on 43 occasions while 65 ended in stalemates.

Heading into Saturday’s Cup final, Liverpool will have a major injury concern after midfield blocker Fabinho was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury during the Reds’ Premier League win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Tuchel, too, is expected to miss his midfield general Mateo Kovacic after the Croat found himself at the receiving end of a hasty tackle by Daniel James during Chelsea’s midweek win over Leeds.

The two teams, though, will have plenty of attacking flair in their ranks with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic all set to play a role in the Cup finale.

When and where to watch the FA Cup final live in India?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), in India.

Live streaming of the FA Cup final will be available on SonyLIV app and web platform.