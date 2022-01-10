Takanashi Sara: Japan's record-breaking ski jumper reveals the secrets to her ongoing success

From the very first women's ski jumping World Cup in the 2011/12 season until today, Japan's Takanashi Sara has played a central role in the sport and continues to make history.

“I don’t really feel that records are important,” the holder of three Guinness World Records and four World Champion titles explained in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com.

“But they do help to motivate me. It also drives me to do my best in every competition so that I can improve the record again.”

Takanashi’s success over the past decades is partly due to her belief in her own potential and her willingness to put all of her energy into her sport.

In an interview that has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity, the Beijing 2022 hopeful talked about the skills, strengths and personal qualities she has developed over her 10-year journey as a ski jumper.

In comparison to the men’s World Cup, which began in 1979, the women’s ski jumping World Cup is still in its relative infancy. However, Takanashi has 61 World Cup victories to her name - the most of any ski jumper male or female - and has been on the podium at 110 of the 167 World Cups she has competed in.

But what are the main strengths she possesses that have helped her reach the top of her sport? Find out the answers below.

The power of concentration

Where other athletes may struggle to maintain the state of mind required for sustained success, Takanashi feels that her personality has played a key role in her consistent excellence.

“I think one of my unique character traits is that I am a highly focused person,” she explained. When she puts her ‘game face’ on, the competition becomes the stage on which she plays the leading role and conducts proceedings.

Her personal coach, Janko Zwitter, is also amazed by her concentration. In ski jumping, a sport where the brain is as important as the body, a high level of concentration helps athletes jump to the best of their ability and prepare for the moment they take off at 90 km/h.

FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Women's Ski Jumping 2021 in Oberstdorf - Sara Takanashi Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The ambition to succeed

Takanashi, who has been ski jumping since she was eight, has no doubt as to the level of commitment it takes to remain at the top of her game.

“I've been able to keep doing this because I am really into ski jumping. That’s why I am able to achieve these results,” she said.

“Ski jumping has been a major pillar of my life, so I feel that the awards are like a reward for what I have been doing thus far."

Continuous evolution and improvement

After fourth-place finish at her first Olympics in Sochi that brought tears to her eyes and a bronze medal in her second attempt in PyeongChang, Takanashi is aware that she is still missing the final title that will fulfil her ambitions.

”I gave it everything I had," she said of her third-place finish four years ago in Republic of Korea. "And that was the result so… I felt like a piece of my heart was missing.”

To fill the hole in her heart, she has been honing her craft over the past years in order to win the one big medal missing from her collection: the Olympic gold. In order to do so, she has reconstructed her jump from scratch - a move that is finally beginning to show in her results.

Relieving anxiety and tension

‘Take your time, don’t panic, don’t give up.’

Even though Takanashi sometimes becomes impatient when her performances do not meet the high standards she sets for herself, she uses the above words to encourage herself to keep going. The key is to to stick to her own style and not give up.

“I am starting to understand when my mental state is in a good place, how to keep myself in a good state of mind, and to switch my mindset from on to off. It’s becoming easier and easier every year.”

The experience has helped her understand herself better and maintain her mental wellbeing, which is part of the reason why she is continuing to become stronger.

Olympics.com (OC): Do you have any tips about how to ease your nerves so that you can perform your best at the biggest events?

Takanashi (TS): You only need a moderate amount of tension when you compete, so I try not to make myself overly nervous in order to be at my best. When I am off duty after a competition, I stretch in order to be myself and to relax.

Silver medalist Sara Takanashi at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Oberstdorf Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Surrounding yourself with inspirational people

Takanashi is an athlete who has demonstrated the core values of the Olympics - excellence, respect, and friendship - throughout her ski jumping career.

Yamada Izumi, the pioneer of women's ski jumping in Japan, is Takanashi’s emotional support and role model. In the words of Takanashi: “Izumi is the person I admire.”

Yamada was the person who inspired Takanashi to take up competitive ski jumping and she continues to look up to her as a coach, human being and athlete.

“I always ran after her and, before I knew it, I was here,” Takanashi explained, looking back on the inspiration Yamada provided throughout her career. In a poignant moment, Yamada was also the first person to run up to Takanashi to congratulate her after she won her bronze medal at PyeongChang 2018.

Kobayashi Ryoyu, who is also 25 but one month younger than Sara, has also been an inspiration during Takanashi’s ski jumping career. He has won six World Cups this season and secured his second Four Hills Tournament title, the biggest annual event in men’s ski jumping.

Takanashi is full of praise for her compatriot, saying: “He's been doing so well this season and I think he'll continue to win. It inspires me to see him keep winning.”

OC: What makes you smile daily? And what are you most grateful for?

TS: I feel very supported by the people around me. So, I feel that the people around me make me smile.

OC: When I say the words mental health, what does that mean to you as an elite athlete?

TS: I believe that mental health is very important and a focal point of being an athlete. Of course, everyone can feel upset and impatient. Even if I feel that way, I have trained as much as possible to be confident in myself. I have always done the best I could and thought positively… and I discovered some good things along the way.

I have been able to grow as an athlete and a person throughout this period. I’m glad I was able to experience that for myself.

OC: How do you relax and refresh yourself during the season?

TS: For me, taking and editing photos relaxes me. As I travel to a lot of places for events, taking pictures of the places and cities I go to refreshes me and clears my mind. Cooking at home also relaxes me.

OC: What has been the most valuable lesson you have learned about yourself in 2021?

TS: What I learned about myself during training and competitions was that if I don’t master the characteristic of each venue and don't adjust my jump to fit each venue, I don’t get good results. I’ve also learned that even though I feel really good or a jump has been really good, it doesn’t mean the result will be good.

There is a feeling and style of jumping that suits every venue, I have to prepare for that every time.

OC: What is your goal during the Olympic season?

TS: The goal for the season is, of course, to win a medal at the Beijing Olympics but my main objective is to show people how I’ve developed my jumping over the past four years. To achieve that, I’d like to master my own technique and fight until the end.

OC: What do you think about the new ski jumping mixed team event which will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022?

TS: I'm genuinely very excited about it but I must do my best to not drag down the rest of the team. It’s not an event I can compete in alone, so I need to communicate with my teammates. The Japanese team members are all very close to each other, so I’d like to deepen that bond.

I have watched athletes from other countries and I think it’s important to create a team with members who want to work hard for each other.

Takanashi won her first World Cup race of the season in Slovenia on New Year's Day, defeating two of the world’s best jumpers, Ursa Bogataj and Marita Kramer, the latter of which has won five of nine World Cups this season and is currently number one in the World Cup standings.

On 8 January, the Ski Association of Japan (SAJ) announced the nine athletes, including Takanashi and Kobayashi, who will represent Japan in the Beijing ski jumping competition that takes place from 5-14 February 2022.