After defending SEA Games title EJ Obiena is hunting Paris 2024 success inspired by Hidilyn Diaz 

Philippines' Ernest John ‘EJ’ Obiena is all about reaching new heights.

Not only did the 26-year-old retain the men’s pole vault title at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi but he did so in some style, setting a new meet record of 5.46 metres against the pouring rain.

“I defended the title, back-to-back wins, one-two finish for the Philippines, a new SEA Games record – I'm happy,” confirmed Obiena exclusively to Olympics.com after the event, with a smile.

Buoyed by the roars of the crowd, the Filipino then attempted to go for the Asian record of 5.93m but ultimately failed in three attempts as the conditions continued to dictate the occasion.

While he may not have found the cherry to top his cake of a day, Obiena’s ambition to try to top the regional record points to his ever-growing aspirations.

Having wrapped up in Hanoi, Obiena will now travel to Italy to begin competing on the European circuit. From there he hopes do the Oslo, Paris and Stockholm Diamond League meets before preparing for the World Championships in Oregon.

His target? To hit six metres.

“I don’t know how. I don’t know when. We’ll see. I’m working on it,” said the Filipino who is hitting 5.80m in training.

EJ Obiena motivated by Hidilyn Diaz's Olympic glory

Further on the horizon awaiting Obiena is Paris 2024 which, for the pole vault star, is a key event after suffering disappointment at Tokyo 2020, in 2021 where he finished in 11th after failing to clear 5.80m.

But rather than let his debut taint his vision, Obiena instead has used it as an opportunity to grow:

“I think I learned a lot just how to carry myself, in and out, then how to actually approach the competition, the day itself, and how I deal with these pre-game anxieties.

“Of course, that experience at the Olympics, as such as it’s not what I wanted it to be, it’s still an experience that I use every single day in every competition in every attempt.”

Stronger, and now wiser, the two-time SEA Games champion has big hopes for the Olympic Games in two years’ time:

“You know me. I go there to win. And it’s the same thing when I go to Olympics and to World Championships, to whichever competition. My goal is to just win the gold.

“It is not easy with Mondo [Duplantis] and the other guys up there. But, you know, competitions are competitions. You never know who’s going to win until it’s done. And I’m just going to keep working myself to the point that I’ll have a fighting chance.”

Part of Obiena’s optimism for Paris comes in part thanks to the ceiling-smashing efforts of his compatriot Hidilyn Diaz who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal at last summer’s Games.

For the Filipino, seeing what the weightlifter achieved has inspired him to try to go all the way:

“Heidi just showed us taught how tough it is to be an Olympic gold medallist. But she also showed us how tough it is to actually win Olympic gold for the Philippines.

“She went through a lot, and it’s her fourth Olympics and she just showed it is not impossible for Filipinos. That’s the hardest thing. The first. It’s always the hardest. She knocked down those walls for us; the next generation. And now we truly believe. I mean, it’s been done. So what’s stopping us from doing it again?”