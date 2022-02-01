Everything you need to know about the historic Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay

The Olympic Torch Relay is an important symbol of the Olympic Games, heralding its start and serving as a reminder of the importance of peace and friendship; key tenants of the spirit of the Olympic movement.

Each relay throughout history features various aspects that reflect the host country’s cultural identity and embody the current era, and the Torch Relay for Beijing 2022 will be no different.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay will take place from 2 to 4 February across three cities: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, featuring hundreds of torchbearers including the first-ever robot-to-robot handover in history.

Find out more about the schedule, who is taking part and what’s different this time around, below.

From frontline workers to underwater robots

The Olympic flame arrived in the People’s Republic of China on 20 October last year, making Beijing the first city in history to welcome the flame for both the Summer (2008) and Winter (2022) editions of the Olympic Games.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several health and safety measures have been taken to reduce the length and duration of the relay.

Approximately 1,200 torchbearers with backgrounds ranging from science, education, culture and public health, will take part in the relay, which is set to start at the Beijing Olympic Forest Park and finish in a closed loop area of the park.

The torchbearers, whose ages range from 14 to 86, will carry the torch along the Badaling section of the Great Wall, via the Nihewan ruins, the Fulong Ski Resort and the Summer Palace.

Not only will Chinese citizens - 57 per cent of which will be frontline workers - and internationals from more than 20 countries and regions take part in the relay, but so will robots!

On the afternoon of 2 February at the Beijing Winter Olympic Park near Yongding River, amphibious and underwater robots will be used in the relay, marking the first time in history for the torch to be passed from robot-to-robot.

Torchbearer Li Jianjunon after receiving the torch from Ioannis Antoniou at the Lighting Ceremony Of The Olympic Flame Picture by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay schedule and themes

2 February: Showcasing Beijing as a Dual Olympic City

9:00 - 9:20: South Gate of Beijing Olympic Forest Park (Launch Ceremony)

9:21 - 11:36: Beijing Olympic Forest Park

11:36 - 18:04: Beijing Olympic Winter Park

18:04 - 19:03: Shougang Park

3 February: Beijing and Zhangjiakou, Rendezvous on Ice and Snow

9:00 - 9:51: Badaling Great Wall

9:51 - 10:40: Yanqing International Grape Exhibition Garden

10:50 - 12:00: Nihewan Ruins Park

12:30 - 13:30: Desheng Village

14:00 - 14:50: Industrial Culture Park

15:20 - 16:00: Forlong Snow Park

17:00 - 17:30: Dajingmen

4 February: Where the past and present meet, The Gate to Dreams

8:30 - 10:23: The Summer Palace

10:23 - 12:12: Beijing Olympic Forest Park within closed loop

13:00 - 15:20: Grand Canal Forest Park