Roland-Garros 2022: Everything you need to know about this year's French Open

Epic battles have been a feature of the clay court tennis season, including at the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome. Now the action on clay culminates at this year’s French Open before the grass season begins.

From 22 May to 5 June, the best players in the world will face off against each other in the second Grand Slam of the year - a tournament where the winners will be harder to predict than in previous editions.

Read on to find out why the 121st edition of Roland-Garros will be one of the most exciting to follow in recent memory.

Top men to watch at the French Open

With the last six editions won by Rafael Nadal (four) and Novak Djokovic (two), you may be forgiven for thinking the two were shoe-ins for this year’s French Open. However, the context of the competition has changed this year and it is expected that this tournament will be the most difficult to predict since Nadal’s first victory in 2005.

The Spaniard, who has won the tournament on 13 occasions, will arrive in Porte d’Auteuil with less than ideal preparation, having lost his third round in Rome against Denis Shapovalov after suffering with recurring foot issues. After his victory in this year’s Australian Open made him the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles, the 35-year-old will be hoping to write more history at his favourite tournament.

However, another giant of the game will be also attempting to make history in Paris: Novak Djokovic. With 20 Grand Slam titles, the current World No. 1 will land in France full of confidence. Even though he has played only 17 matches in 2022, he won the recent Masters 1000 in Rome, beating clay-court specialist Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 in the final. It is the same rival he beat in last year’s Roland-Garros final.

Having enjoyed a stunning 2022 to date, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will be one you won’t want to take your eyes off of in Paris. The 19-year-old has already won two Masters 1000 tournaments this season, on the hard courts of Miami and the clay courts of Madrid. In the Spanish capital, Alcaraz achieved something nobody has ever done before - beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay-court tournament.

"For someone his age, playing with such maturity and bravery is impressive", said Djokovic after losing against Alcaraz in the Madrid semifinal.

Trained by Juan Carlos Ferrero, the winner of the 2003 French Open, the new World No. 6 will be considered as a strong favourite, in only his second participation in the tournament after his third-round defeat in 2021.

Some notable stars will be missing from the tournament, including Roger Federer who is recovering from a knee injury, Andy Murray who is focussing on Wimbledon and Matteo Berrettini who is recovering from surgery. However, other names may come to the fore.

Look out for former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Monte-Carlo 2022 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas a they seek to upset the favourites in Paris.

Top women to watch in Roland-Garros 2022

With Ashley Barty, the former World No. 1 and 2022 Australian Open winner, recently retiring from the tour at age 26, the women’s tournament may have been seen as being as open as the men’s. However, events in recent weeks perhaps contradict that.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek will arrive in France on an incredible winning streak of 28 matches. The new World No. 1 hasn’t lost a match since mid-February and has won four consecutive WTA 1000 tournaments: Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome. In the Italian capital, she lost only 21 games across five matches without conceding a set. She also has history in the tournament, having won the Roland-Garros title in 2020.

The other player who enters the tournament in the shape of her life is Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian recently won her first WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid in May before reaching the final in Rome where she lost against Swiatek. While the 6-2, 6-2 scoreline may have seemed completely one-way, Jabeur put up a brave fight in the second set and was close to making a comeback at 4-3. She is the first female Arab player to enter the top 10 and the first to win a WTA 1000 title. Can she go one step further and win a first Grand Slam?

Reigning champion and current World No. 2, Barbora Krejcikova has been suffering with an elbow injury since February and is unlikely to be able to defend her title in France.

Paula Badosa, who reached the quarter-finals last year in Paris, will be hoping for a strong showing. The World No. 3 won the Indian Wells WTA 1000 in October and the WTA 500 Sydney Classic in January but hasn’t performed her best on clay this year.

The World No. 4 Maria Sakkari from Greece, was just points away from beating Jabeur in the Rome quarterfinal and also reached the Indian Wells final in March.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open 2022 finalist Danielle Collins and 2021 Masters Finals winner Gabiñe Muguruza will also be ones to watch at Roland-Garros.

Roland-Garros 2022 schedule

16-20 May: Qualification

22 May - 5 June: Main draw

Saturday 4 June: Women's final

Sunday 5 June: Men's final

How to watch Roland-Garros 2022

In the United States, Roland-Garros will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock and Tennis Channel. In Europe, the French Open will be broadcast on Eurosport, other than in France (France-TV, Prime Video), Austria (Servus TV), Switzerland (SRG) and Belgium (RTBF). In Africa, Supersport will stream Roland-Garros in English and in Australia, you can watch the competition on channel Nine.

Find the complete list of Roland-Garros Official Broadcasters

The last five Roland-Garros winners

Men

2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2020: Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2018: Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Women