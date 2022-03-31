With less than eight months until the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the draw to decide the groups will take place in Qatar on Friday 1 April.

A total of 29 of the 32 teams that will compete at the World Cup are confirmed. Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on 13 and 14 June, with the final place decided by a play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Winners of the last World Cup, France are among the eight top seeds with Croatia, their rivals in the 2018 final, also qualified for the competition.

With a total of 13 teams, Europe will have the highest representation in the group stages, followed by Africa with five spots. From the stars to watch our for to the schedule and groups, find out everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar.

Stars to watch

Argentina's record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Portugal's five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo may be entering the twilight of their careers, however they will both be eager to impress in what may be their last World Cup.

By his own lofty standards, Messi has had a disappointing first season with new club side Paris Saint-Germain, registering just two goals as he adjusts to life in the French capital. Ronaldo, the all-time record international goal scorer with 115 strikes, sits fourth in the Premier League goalscoring charts having scored 12 since his return to Manchester United at the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

Neither Ronaldo nor Messi have lifted the FIFA World Cup and both will be looking to win the one big award missing from their resumes at this year's football showcase.

At 23 years old, France's Kylian Mbappé already has one World Cup winner's medal to his name, having scored a wonder goal in the 4-2 final victory against Croatia to help his team lift the title in 2018. His 15 goals and 10 assists for PSG this season prove that he is in strong form heading into his second World Cup.

Paris is also home to Brazil's supremely talented forward Neymar Jr, who will be looking to add a World Cup title to the Olympic gold he won with Brazil in 2016.

With 71 goals, Neymar trails only legend Pele in the list of top-scoring Brazilian footballers at international level. Brazil, who topped the South American World Cup qualifying table ahead of rivals Argentina, can also count among their ranks Real Madrid's up-and-coming star Vinicius Junior who scored his first international goal in a 4-0 drubbing of Chile in late March and is seen by many as a natural successor to Neymar.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Senegal's Liverpool striker Sadio Mané will also be hoping to be one of the stars of the tournament, having scored a vital penalty to help his team through to the finals in a play-off match against Egypt. The rapid 29-year-old attacker lifted the AFCON trophy with Senegal in February of this year, adding to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles he won with Liverpool in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Another player you won't want to take your eyes off is Republic of Korea's Son Heung-min who plies his trade at Premier League club Tottenham. Captain of his national team, Son is the first Asian player in history to score more than 50 Premier League goals and has netted 31 times for his country.

While European champions Italy crashed out of World Cup contention after a play-off loss to North Macedonia, England, their rivals in the 2021 EURO final, have booked their place in Qatar. The Three Lions will be relying heavily on the goalscoring prowess of Son's club teammate Harry Kane, who sits joint-second in the English all-time goalscoring list with 49.

Also making an appearance in Qatar will be Poland's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski. The runner up in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition has an impressive 75 goals in 129 games for Poland and has scored more than a goal a game domestically since joining his club side Bayern Munich in 2014 (246 from 234 appearances).

Schedule

The World Cup kicks off on 21 November when hosts Qatar take on their first opponents who will be decided during Friday's draw. The group stage continues through the rest of November and early December, with the final matches scheduled to be played on 2 December.

On 3 December, the knock-out phase begins where the top two teams from each group will compete in the round of 16. The final matches in this round will be played on 6 December.

Eight teams will advance to the four quarter-finals that will take place on 9 and 10 December, with the semi-finals following on 13 and 14 December.

The third-place play-off will be played on 17 December with the long-awaited final taking place a day later on 18 December.

Groups

While the final makeup of the groups will be decided during Friday's draw, teams have already been divided into four pots with one country from each pot scheduled to play in each group.

The first pot includes hosts Qatar along with the seven highest placed nations in the FIFA World Ranking:

Pot 1: Qatar; Brazil; Belgium; France; Argentina; England; Spain; Portugal

The second pot includes the next eight highest-ranked nations, including traditional powerhouses Germany and Netherlands, and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay:

Pot 2: Mexico; Netherlands; Denmark; Germany; Uruguay; Switzerland; United States; Croatia

The third pot continues by rankings, with two European nations joined by teams from the Confédération Africaine de Footbal (CAF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC):

Pot 3: Senegal; Islamic Republic of Iran; Japan; Morocco; Serbia; Poland; Republic of Korea; Tunisia

The final pot will include the five lowest-ranked nations along with the winners of the three playoffs that have yet to be played:

Pot 4: Cameroon; Canada; Ecuador; Saudi Arabia; Ghana; Wales or Scotland/Ukraine; Costa Rica or New Zealand; Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates

There will be a maximum of two of the 13 European teams allocated to each group, with a maximum of one country from each of the other confederations per group.

The draw takes place at 5pm CET/7pm local time in Qatar on Friday 1 April 2022.