European Judo Championships: The continent's best judokas set to battle for honours in Sofia

After last year’s stunning Olympic judo competition in Tokyo - the homeland of the sport, the international action moves to Bulgaria this weekend where 207 men and 155 women will compete for continental honours at the European Judo Championships.

Where and when will the championships take place?

The European Judo Championships will take place in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, from 29 April to 1 May.

Some 40 nations will be represented by 362 competitors, including many who competed at last year’s Olympic showpiece in Tokyo.

Which weight categories will athletes compete in?

There will be six weight categories for men and six for women.

The men’s competition will see athletes compete in -60kg, -66kg, -73kg, -81kg -90kg, -100kg and +100kg.

In the women’s competition, athletes will compete at -48kg, -52kg, -57kg, -63kg, -70kg, -78kg and +78kg.

Stars to watch at the European Judo Championships

In the men’s -100kg category, all eyes will be on Portugal's Jorge Fonseca, who will be aiming to secure his first European crown after twice being named world champion. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist tops the current world rankings in his weight category but will face stiff competition from the likes of Serbia’s Aleksandar Kukolj, who won silver in the 2021 World Championships having moved up from the -90kg category where he was named 2017 European Champion.

In the women’s -78kg, France’s Madeleine Malonga is the top seed. Malonga already has two European titles under her belt, in addition to an impressive silver won at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Her fiercest competition is likely to come from Germany’s Luise Malzahn, who has two European silvers and two bronzes to her name, and Poland’s Beata Pacut, the reigning champion in the -78kg weight category.

The men’s -90kg category will see Azerbajain’s Mammadali Mehdiyev installed as favourite in the absence of Georgia’s Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri. Also likely to be in contention is world number three seed Krisztián Tóth, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020 and will be hoping to reach the top step of the podium in Sofia.

Great Britain can boast the number one seed in the women’s -63kg category, with Lucy Renshall hoping to cap a stellar year on the international circuit with gold in Sofia. If she is to do so, she will need to navigate her way past the likes of 2020 European -57kg champion Karakas Hedwig who has recently moved up in weight and will compete at -63 this weekend.

While Hedwig will be missing from the -57kg category, one star of the sport who will compete in that weight class is Ukraine’s Daria Blodid. The double world champion at -48kg has moved up two weight classes for these Euros, but will face off against the likes of France’s Leonie Cysique, who won silver at Tokyo 2020, and Portugal’s Rio 2016 bronze medallist Telma Monteiro, who won the last of her five European Championship golds in Lisbon last year.