Dhanalakshmi Sekar beats Hima Das in 100m and 200m races at Turkey meet

Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar beat Hima Das to the podium in both the women’s 100m and 200m races at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup 2022 in Turkey on Saturday.

Dhanalakshmi Sekar clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m dash and 23.26s in the 200m race. Hima Das followed her with the timings of 11.59s and 23.51s in the 100m and 200m, respectively.

This is not the first time Dhanalakshmi Sekar has beaten Hima Das this year. Dhanalakshmi clocked 23.21 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 1 to finish 0.24 seconds ahead of Hima Das.

Dhanalakshmi Sekar’s timings in the 100m race in Turkey also breached the Athletics Federation of India’s entry standard (11.31s) required to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The men's 400m race, meanwhile, saw six Indian athletes among 30 participants.

Tokyo Olympian Noah Nirmal Tom won the gold medal by outrunning Turkey’s Ismail Nezir by the slightest margin after both finished the race in 45.83 seconds. Arokia Rajiv (46.01s) was third while Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (46.04s) came fifth.

Tokyo Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist Muhammed Anas Yahiya clocked 46.42 to finish ninth in the 400m run. Naganathan Pandi (46.05s) came sixth while Bharath Sridhar was 12th with a 46.86-second finish.

In the men’s 200m, Akash Kumar finished fifth, clocking 21.21s. Santhosh Kumar (50.06s), and Asian Games silver medallist Dharun Ayyasamy (50.07) were beaten by Iran’s Mahdi Pirjahan (49.72s) to the 400m hurdles podium.

The Indian athletes will also participate in the 100/110m hurdles and 400m relay events on Sunday.