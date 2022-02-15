Erin Jackson, Vanessa James hope to change the look of Olympic skating

When Erin Jackson won 500m speed skating gold last week at the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, she not only ended a nearly three-decades old U.S. gold medal drought in the event, she became the first Black athlete to take gold in the sport.

The 29-year-old hopes her breakthrough can change the look of the sport for good.

"Hopefully it has an effect,” Jackson said, “and we can see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying some of these winter sports. And I just always hope to be a good example, especially with helping kids see they don’t have to just choose one between schools and sport."

The sport has been part of the Olympic programme since the first Winter Games were held in 1924 in Chamonix, France.

Likewise, figure skating has been part of the Olympic programme so long that it was first contested as part of the summer Games at London 1908 and Antwerp 1920, before its inclusion in those 1924 inaugural Winter Olympics.

Both sports’ early histories were dominated by European and North American medallists.

There was some – but little – diversity in the sports at the Olympic level.

In figure skating, American Debi Thomas, a Black American, took third at Calgary 1988.

Kristi Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to win the gold medal in the sport in 1992, and Frenchwoman Surya Bonaly was a trailblazing Black skater throughout the 90s. She finished fourth at the 1994 Games in Lillehammer and perhaps best remembered for her daring back flip to one leg in her Nagano 1998 free skate.

Japan’s Shimizu Hiroyasu was speed skating’s first Olympic champion that hailed from outside Europe or the Americas. He won 500m gold at Nagano 1998.

But it took until 2006 and Arakawa Shizuka’s women’s singles win to crown a champion in any of figure skating’s four disciplines to match Shimizu’s geographical innovation.

Nearly two decades after Bonaly, Vanessa James along with partner Yannick Bonheur were part of the first Black French pairs team at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. James, who now represents Canada, is competing in Beijing with partner Eric Radford.

“If you don’t see yourself in the sport, how can you believe that you belong, how can you believe that you can be the best, how do you know that you can be creative or that you’ll be accepted for your uniqueness?” says James, according to PBS.

Figure Skating in Harlem is one program hoping to address the issue. The initiative was one of six winners of the IOC Women and Sport Awards 2021.

Delivered every year at continental and world level, the awards, announced on 3 February by IOC President Thomas Bach and Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko, recognise exceptional men, women and organisations for their work in advancing gender equality on and off the field of play.

A not-for-profit sport club in Harlem, New York, Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH) has been combining the transformative power of sport with education to help girls of colour thrive and reach their fullest potential for the past 25 years. Its mission is to help young girls gain the critical academic, social and leadership skills needed to excel in their lives.

With the artistic discipline of figure skating at its heart and across its three programmes, FSH reaches more than 275 girls each year, about two-thirds of whom come from low-income families. More recently, Figure Skating in Harlem has deployed its programmes in Detroit, to expand its reach and impact even further.

“Figure Skating in Detroit is a youth development program that uses figure skating as an educational tool for girls,” Olympic gold medallist Meryl Davis told Olympics.com in 2020, “so we’re combining figure skating along with academics and other leadership programming.”

The program aims to make skating more accessible to Black skaters in the area, and build off what Jackson, James and others have achieved.

“That’s the key to excellence,” James said. “It’s not just seeing it once. It’s recreating it and repeating it. We need that. We need to grow.”