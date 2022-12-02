England's road to bettering their fourth placed finish four years ago continues on Sunday (4 December), when they take on Senegal in the round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022. It is the first time these two football nations have ever faced off against one another, making it one for the history books regardless of what happens. The team of Gareth Southgate comes into the tie as favourites having won their group, with Senegal gunning for an upset in the hopes of equaling their best-ever result at a World Cup 20 years ago, in 2002. Here are the top things to know ahead of Sunday's knockout game, including players who could be key difference makers. England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Senegal's narrow victory against Ecuador secured their place in the last 16 (Ryan Pierse)

England v Senegal: Preview Table-topping England came through the group stages convincingly, with dominant wins against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Wales, ending 6-2 and 3-0 respectively. A hard-fought game against the United States ended 0-0, with their resilient backline withstanding a commanding performance from Gregg Berhalter’s side. The key to Gareth Southgate’s squad is the attacking talent they possess. There are few teams that can field players like Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, before turning to Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to add new dynamics from the bench. Both Rashford and Saka have put the heartbreak of Euro 2020 behind them and have each registered a brace in Qatar, staking their claim to being their manager’s go to winger on either side of the pitch. But against a tough Sengalese side, Southgate will need all of his players to be ready regardless of who gets the nod or who is asked to feature from the bench. Senegal’s road to the knockouts has been far from smooth sailing, leaving it until the final group game against Ecuador to seal their place in the last 16. After losing their opening game to the Netherlands, both goals coming in the last 10 minutes of the tie, they could not afford to slip up against Qatar and Ecuador. With five different scorers for each of their goals - including Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - manager Aliou Cisse will relish being able to rely on multiple players in his squad to come up with the goods when needed. And with a footballing giant in England lining up opposite them on Sunday (4 December), it is going to take a team effort to cause what would be a huge upset by knocking them out. FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records

In his current form, Marcus Rashford could be a real difference maker for England (2022 Getty Images)

England v Senegal: Players to watch Marcus Rashford It is safe to say that after a tough outing last season, Marcus Rashford has firmly found his feet in football once again. The Manchester United forward looks revitalised for his club under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag, with four goals and two assists so far this season. He is in the kind of form that saw him reinstated to the England squad by Gareth Southgate in time to make it to Qatar. And his faith in the 25-year-old has been restored by his performances on the pitch. Rashford came on as a substitute in England’s 6-2 thumping of Iran in their tournament opener, and scored just moments after his introduction. The Three Lions’ final group game saw him handed his first start of the World Cup so far, and he seized his opportunity with a spectacular brace - the first of which came from a freekick, and the second from trickery in the box that saw him drill the ball between Danny Ward’s legs in the Welsh goal. Southgate now has a somewhat pleasant headache on his hands when it comes to selecting his starting wingers, but Rashford will no doubt be ready to make an impact whether it is as part of the starting XI or from the bench. Kalidou Koulibaly With the responsibility of captaining his country at this World Cup, Kalidou Koulibaly has helped Senegal past the group stages for the first time since 2002. The 31-year-old centre-back is halfway through his first season with Premier League club Chelsea, having joined them in the summer from Napoli. But it’s with his country that he has been making the headlines, putting in a crucial performance in a must-win game against Ecuador last time out. After conceding to their opponents close to the 70th minute, which would have seen them eliminated from the competition, the Senegalese stalwart stood tall from a set piece to head home the game-winning goal. Koulibaly was resilient at the back for the remaining 20 minutes plus stoppage time to ensure safe passage to the knockouts. England will pose an entirely different, with a plethora of attacking options at their disposal - Koulibaly and his teammates will need to be laser focused at all times to keep them at bay.

Kalidou Koulibaly's late winning header last time out gave Senegal three huge points (2022 Getty Images)