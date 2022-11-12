England 4-0 Japan: The Lionesses extend their unbeaten run to 25 games

Sarina Wiegman's England made it 25 women's international football games unbeaten with a 4-0 win against Japan on Friday evening (11 November).

Goals from Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone, and Jess Park either side of half-time secured a convincing win for the European Champions.

Despite spells of excellent football from Japan, the lack of clear-cut chances on Mary Earps' goal made it difficult for them to get anything from the game.

Chloe Kelly was influential on the wing Picture by 2022 Getty Images

While the scoreline may offer a different story, Japan gave England a real contest - especially in the first half.

But the key difference between the two came down to chances and while Japan struggled to create anything clear-cut, the Lionesses' creative spark was in full swing.

That started in the opening few minutes, when Ella Toone picked up the ball just outside the area and unleashed a looping effort on goal. Ayaka Yamashita was equal to it, however.

Toone's club teammate, Alessia Russo, came agonisingly close to opening the score just before the half-hour. Chloe Kelly's curling cross found Russo with pin-point accuracy, but her effort skipped off the post and white.

Japan, under head coach Futoshi Ikeda, pressed particularly well and pushed Sarina Wiegman's side into a lot of errors.

Yui Hasegawa was the standout player for the away side, but for all their collective efforts on and off the ball, England would soon punish them at the back.

Jess Park (right) and Ebony Salmon (left) celebrate England's fourth Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Despite initially defending Kelly's cross into the box well, a failure to clear the ball saw it fall to Rachel Daly who slotted home with great composure.

Once establishing the lead, England looked far more comfortable in and out of possession, and took things up a level in the second half.

Just 10 minutes after the interval, Kelly - who had a standout performance for the Lionesses - doubled their lead.

An exquisite lofted pass from Keira Walsh into the path of Beth Mead would see the latter fire a ball across the box. While the initial cross looked to escape Russo in the centre, the oncoming Kelly made no mistake in smashing it into the top corner.

One thing Wiegman has developed a reputation for is making substitutes with a purpose, something so well demonstrated at the Euros in the summer.

The introduction of Lauren James and Ebony Salmon only reaffirmed that, with the latter registering two assists from the bench.

Salmon's reverse pass into Toone saw the Manchester United midfielder cushion the ball past Yamashita and into the bottom corner.

10 minutes later Jess Park - who had been on the pitch mere moments at this point - finished off Salmon's cross into the box following excellent work down the wing to win possession.

The Lionesses are now a staggering 25 games unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman.

England will play again on Tuesday against Norway, while Japan will be hoping to bounce back against Spain, both kicking off at 20:00 CET (15 November).