Emilien Jacquelin: Following in the footsteps of Martin Fourcade

The nation of France has a long and storied history with the Olympic Winter Games. After all, the commune of Chamonix, located at the base of Mont Blanc, was chosen as the host venue for the inaugural Winter Games in 1924.

Over the years French athletes have achieved spectacular success in a variety of sports at the Winter Olympics, ranging from curling to ski jumping. But it's in biathlon where Les Bleus have found the podium time and time again; in fact, French biathletes have won the second-most medals (26) by sport for their country at the Games (Alpine skiing has produced 48 medals for France).

The legendary Martin Fourcade, who competed at three Winter Olympics, is directly responsible for six of those 26 medals (he also won a seventh medal as part of France's victorious mixed-relay team at PyeongChang 2018).

But when Fourcade decided to hang up his skis in 2020, the natural question became, who would replace one of the greatest male biathletes in history?

While it's likely impossible to replicate the stunning success Fourcade achieved in his career, there is one man who appears primed to follow in the snowprints of his compatriot at Beijing 2022: Emilien Jacquelin.

Emilien Jacquelin: A proven winner

Jacquelin, like Fourcade, is a towering figure. At 1.87m (6'2"), the 26-year-old is one of the tallest competitors in men's biathlon. But it's not just his height that makes Jacquelin stand out on the snow. The native of Grenoble is a three-time world champion, six-time world medallist and 2020 World Cup pursuit champion. In the 2021/22 season, Jacquelin currently sits in podium positions in the overall (second), sprint (third) and pursuit (third) competitions.

Needless to say, Jacquelin has proven he is a world-class biathlete; but can he transfer his success on the world scene to the Olympic stage?

Jacquelin's goals for Beijing 2022

Jacquelin will compete at his second Olympic Winter Games this February, after previously being a member of the French biathlon team at PyeongChang 2018. While Jacquelin didn't perform too well in the individual competition (finishing 77th), he was a part of the men's relay team that finished 5th and has admitted that he learned a lot from the experience, as well as competing alongside Fourcade.

"Before that, I used to watch Martin [Fourcade], Johannes [Boe], Quentin [Fillon Maillet] et Simon [Desthieux] with wide-open eyes. I was very happy to be with them, but I was playing my role of rookie and I didn't want to hurt them. 'They are the champions and I'm [still] learning,' I would say to myself. In 2020, I understood that was not the case anymore."

Emilien Jacquelin (R) of France hands over to Martin Fourcade of France during the Men's 4x7.5km Biathlon Relay on day 14 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Picture by 2018 Getty Images

With that realization came progressive success, culminating in three world titles in the space of two years, and a label of a gold-medal favourite for Beijing 2022. No longer a rookie on the Olympic stage, the Frenchman is still tempering expectations for the Games in the People's Republic of China, saying he'd be "satisfied to come back with one medal in [the] individual event, and one in the relay."

Just one medal would be enough to continue France's incredible streak of winning at least one biathlon medal at every Olympic Games since 2002, though Jacquelin is by no means the only contender the French team will send to Beijing. Two-time world champion Quentin Fillon Maillet, three-time Olympic medallist Anaïs Bescond and 2018 Olympic gold medallist Simon Desthieux are all among the powerhouse names who could earn a podium finish in February.

So perhaps it’s apt that the sport of biathlon may never see a talent like Fourcade again; Jacquelin and his compatriots are ready to launch their own Olympic legacy in just a few days’ time.